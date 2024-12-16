Teacher and student killed in Wisconsin school shooting

A shooting at a small Christian school in Madison, Wisconsin, has left at least three, including the suspected shooter, dead. The shooter was a teenager at the school, police said.

A shooting at a private school in the US city of Madison killed a teacher and a student, the city police chief said at a press conference on Monday.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said the suspected shooter, who also attended the same school, was also dead when officials arrived at the scene.

Barnes did not reveal the gender or name of the suspected shooter. The Associated Press agency and the New York Times reported that the shooter was female.

The police chief maintained that the suspected shooter's family was cooperating with officials and that all remaining children had been reunited with their families.

Another 6 people injured in Wisconsin shooting, police say

Barnes said another two students remained in critical condition at a hospital and their injuries were life-threatening.

Four people were also injured, Barnes said. Those injuries were not life-threatening and two of those injured people have been released from the hospital.

Biden presses Congress to enact stricter gun laws

President Joe Biden called the shooting "shocking and unconscionable" in a statement Monday. "We need Congress to act. Now," he said.

"From Newtown to Uvalde, Parkland to Madison, to so many other shootings that don’t receive attention — it is unacceptable that we are unable to protect our children from this scourge of gun violence. We cannot continue to accept it as normal," he said.

"Every child deserves to feel safe in their class room. Students across our country should be learning how to read and write — not having to learn how to duck and cover," he added.

School director says students handled themselves 'magnificently'

A school official told reporters at a news conference that students very quickly knew the situation was not a drill when they were asked to lock down. The students "handled themselves magnificently," said Barbara Wiers.

"When they heard 'lockdown, lockdown,' they knew it was real," she said.

What do we know about the school?

The Abundant Life Christian School is a private school, attended by some 400 children from Kindergarten to 12th grade.

School shootings are not uncommon in the US, with some 322 reported this year alone, according to the K-12 School Shooting Database website.

Such shootings often spark intense political debates over gun control, with many blaming the ease of gun access in the US for the high number of killings at schools.

ab/rc,rm (Reuters, AP)