Tea and royalty: What do Germans really think of Brits?

With Brexit just around the corner, what are the stereotypes which Germans hold most dear about their (for now) fellow EU members? From politeness to an unhealthy obsession with the war, here are 10 of the most common.
From drinking beer to eating sausage, Germans may have to deal with a lot of stereotypes in the English-speaking world, but what do Germans think about some of their oldest rivals, the Brits?
Here are 10 of the most famous stereotypes which Germans have about Brits:
1. Tea-drinkers
The stereotype about Brits drinking tea is one of the most widespread in Germany. The Haus der Geschichte Museum in Bonn is currently running an exhibition called "Very British" about Germans' stereotypes of the Brits, and advertising the exhibit is a large, unweildly teacup. Some Germans believe that Brits drink up to 10 cups of tea a day, in contrast to Germans' "Kaffee und Kuchen" (coffee and cake) culture.
2. Crazy politics
Brexit may be the least of it — Germans have a perception of British politicians as eccentrics. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's international renown as a lovable buffoon has slowly altered in recent months as the Brexit date approaches.
German political commentators and comedians like Henning Wehn have made their name in the UK for their mockery of the Brexit process and old-fashioned British politics in general.
The state opening of Parliament, for example, includes a speech by Queen Elizabeth II in all her finest jewelry.
3. Bad food
Germans are famous around the world for their love of sausage and schnitzel. Brits, meanwhile, face a far worse reputation in Germany itself. They are perceived as having awful food, with many dishes being either deep-fried or tasteless. The only upside is the universally popular fish and chips.
4. Politeness
This stereotype has been put under a great deal of pressure in recent years, but it still pervades: Those Brits are awfully polite chaps. Many Germans believe that Brits say sorry even when they are not to blame, ask "how are you?" an unnecessary amount of times and are generally very well-mannered.
5. 'Don't mention the war'
Over 70 years may have passed since the Second World War, but many Germans do not believe that British national memory is so short. British TV comedies such as "Fawlty Towers," which coined the famous phrase "Don't mention the war," have managed to cement this stereotype. Figures like this have become famous in Germany for their obsession with the war and disdain for the Germans.
John Cleese's 'Fawlty Towers' helped popularize the stereotype of the British fixation on World War II
Anti-EU rhetoric also referenced Germany and World War II in the run-up to the Brexit vote.
6. Royal family obsession
Having got rid of all their own aristocracy after World War I, many Germans believe that Brits are obsessed with theirs. Although the Queen only performs a ceremonial role in modern Britain, her role in Brexit, including claims that Boris Johnson lied to her, have highlighted longstanding British royal traditions.
The Queen only plays a ceremonial role in British politics, but recent headlines might suggest otherwise
7. Queuing
They don't know if Brits love it or love to hate it, but regardless, Germans believe Brits do spend a lot of time standing in line. The quaint perception of the British "Warteschlange" (line) is well-known in Germany as another example of Brits being polite.
8. Sense of humor
The famous British wit and irony is well-known in Germany, often through TV shows such as "Mr Bean" and "Monty Python". "Dinner for One", a 1960s British comedy skit virtually unknown in the UK, has a cult following in Germany. Shown every year during the festive season, it is the most repeated TV show ever in the world.
9. Pop music
The stereotype that all British music is great may be flagging in recent years, but iconic names of the '60s and '70s like The Beatles and The Sex Pistols remain vivid in German national consciousness. British pop music, Germans believe, was once the greatest of all time, even if it is no more.
10. Football hooligans
The football rivalry that some say stems from the World Cup in 1966, where England narrowly beat West Germany in the final, has continued to the modern era, and with it comes a slightly unhappy stereotype. Brits in Germany have a reputation, as in other parts of the world, for "hooliganism" — aggressive and often drunk behavior at football matches. Thankfully, this stereotype is running out of steam.
