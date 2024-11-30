Tbilisi: protesters clash with police for a second night

PoliticsGeorgiaTbilisi: protesters clash with police for a second nightTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsGeorgiaNicolas Kumanoff11/30/2024November 30, 2024Protesters have again clashed with police in the Georgian capital Tbilisi. Tens of thousands took to the streets to protest against the ruling Georgian Dream party's announcement that it's suspending accession talks with the European Union. https://p.dw.com/p/4nbAmAdvertisement