Taylor Swift's jet spared activists' orange paint

June 20, 2024

Activist group Just Stop Oil claimed to have targeted the airport where Taylor Swift's private jet was parked. Police later confirmed that Swift's aircraft was not at the facility at the time of the incident.

https://p.dw.com/p/4hK31
A climate activist in front of a spray painted private jet
Two activists were arrested after breaking into Stansted Airport outside LondonImage: Just Stop Oil via AP/picture alliance

Two climate activists have been arrested after they spray painted planes at an airport near London where Taylor Swift's private jet had reportedly landed.

The group Just Stop Oil said on social media that two women "cut the fence into the private airfield at Stansted where Taylor Swift's jet is parked, demanding an emergency treaty to end fossil fuels by 2030."

But Essex Police later said Swift's aircraft was not at the airport at the time of the incident.

Swift, who has previously attracted criticism for her use of private jets, is currently on tour in the UK

In 2022 she topped a list of celebrities who are "the worst private jet CO2 offenders" created by sustainability marketing firm Yard. The report found that her jet had flown 170 times in 2022, with total flight emissions reaching 8,293.54 tonnes — 1,184.8 times more than the average person.

Police say no threat to passengers

A spokesperson for Stansted Airport said the incident took place at the VIP airfield 5 kilometers (3 miles) away from the main terminal.

Police also said there was no threat to the public.

"Almost immediately after we were made aware of this incident, which took place away from the main passenger terminal, we were on the scene," chief superintendent Simon Anslow said.

"We maintain a constant presence at the airport and this presence will be heightened over the summer period."

Two climate activists in front of a spray painted private jet
The airport operation was the second high-profile disruption by Just Stop Oil this weekImage: Just Stop Oil/PA Media/dpa/picture alliance

Stonehenge cleaned in time for solstice

The jet incident comes a day after Just Stop Oil activists spray painted Stonehenge in southwest England.

By Thursday, heritage authorities had removed most of the paint from the prehistoric UNESCO World Heritage Site in time for the summer solstice.

The solstice typically draws crowds of spiritualists, druids and sun worshippers to the stone landmark.

zc/lo (AFP, AP, dpa)

