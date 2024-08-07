Taylor Swift calls off Vienna concerts after terror arrests

Austria's Interior Ministry said it has arrested two people on suspicion of planning terrorist attacks around Vienna. It mentioned Taylor Swift concerts among upcoming events set for more strict security.

Taylor Swift's promoter Barracuda Music on Wednesday called off shows by the performer in Vienna this week, after law enforcement announced the arrests of two people suspected of planning to attack the event.

"With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone's safety," Barracuda Music said on Instagram, adding that all would-be concert-goers would have their tickets refunded.

2 arrested in Austria, leading to cancellation

Austria's Interior Ministry said shortly before this on Wednesday that law enforcement had arrested two people, the primary suspect a 19-year-old male, on suspicion of planning "a terrorist attack against events in Vienna."

Franz Ruf, director general for public security at the Austrian Interior Ministry, told reporters that Taylor Swift concerts, happening this Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Vienna in Austria's largest football stadium, were among potential targets for the main suspect.

"We have identified relevant preparatory actions and also that there was a focus from the 19-year-old on the Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna," Ruf said.

The main suspect was arrested in Ternitz, southwest of Vienna, on Wednesday morning, police said Image: Alex Halada/APA/dpa/picture alliance

He said the raids and arrests were the result of cooperation between a series of local and federal policing and law enforcement agencies.

Chemicals seized, alleged oath of IS allegiance

Police seized chemical substances from the main suspect's apartment and had pre-emptively cleared houses and part of a nursing home nearby, fearing the potential for explosives to be present, the Interior Ministry said.

Ruf said that the both the suspects had become radicalized online and taken concrete steps looking to prepare attacks. The young man, he said, had pledged allegiance to the self-styled "Islamic State" terror group.

He was arrested in the town of Ternitz early on Wednesday, Ruf said, some 75 kilometers (roughly X miles) southwest of Vienna.

The second suspect — about whom police gave no further information like their age or sex — was detained in the Austrian capital, also on Wednesday but after the 19-year-old.

Extra security at Vienna events, including Swift gigs

The Interior Ministry noted that there would be a heightened police presence and security protocols in place for upcoming events in Vienna including the pair of Taylor Swift concerts.

It said the country's terror warning level remained high and was being monitored constantly.

The president of the state police force for Vienna, which is a city-state akin to the German capital Berlin, Gerhard Pürstl, explained what people attending major events in Vienna in coming days should expect.

"There will be relevant police officers on duty, both in plain clothes and in uniform, in particular special units like WEGA [a Vienna special emergency response unit] and police canine units, to meet the varied tasks facing police and to enable a disruption-free event," Pürstl said.

He said fixed and mobile video surveillance would be used, and that the airspace would also be monitored with appropriate means.

He warned people to expect and not to be alarmed by potentially thorough search measures on entry to such events. He said Vienna police and event organizers were in close contact with each other.

And road users should also anticipate disruptions, Pürstl warned, with restrictions likely to try to ensure that only authorized vehicles could approach the Ernst Happel Stadium.

Finally, he appealed for people to take all of this into account and to allow for extra time to travel to and gain entry to the venue. A few hours later Barracuda Music's announcement rendered this largely moot.

