Tata Steel hit by Dutch criminal probe

Dutch prosecutors on Wednesday opened a criminal investigation into Tata Steel for "intentional and unlawful" pollution from its huge steelworks near Amsterdam.

Prosecutors said in a statement that the "introduction of hazardous substances into the air, soil and surface water" by Tata's plant in the port town of Ijmuiden "could potentially place the public's health in danger."

The probe also targets Harsco Metals Holland, which operates on Tata Steel's premises.

In response to the announcement, Tata said in a statement that it would cooperate with the probe and was "looking forward to the results of the investigation with confidence.''

Why was the probe launched?

Prosecutors decided to open an investigation after a lawyer submitted complaints in 2021 from about 800 people who live near the steel factory.

"At the end of the investigation, an announcement will follow whether the Tata inquiry will lead to prosecutions," prosecutors said.

Residents have long voiced health concerns about the dust released by the plant.

A report released in January by the Dutch Public Health and Environment Institute found that Tata was the main source of PAH air pollutants, or polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, and metal pollution in the Ijmuiden region.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, PAH pollutants are generated mainly by burning organic materials such as coal, oil and gas. Long-term exposure could lead to cancer and other illnesses.

A long history of steelmaking

Tata, one of Europe's biggest steel producers, acquired the Ijmuiden plant in 2007. It directly employs around 9,000 workers, many of whom live nearby.

Steelmaking in the town dates back to 1918, when the Royal Dutch Blast Furnaces established a plant there.

Today, the massive steelworks is one of the largest CO2 emitters in the Netherlands, according to Dutch emission authorities.

nm/sms (AP, AFP)