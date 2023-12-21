  1. Skip to content
SocietyUganda

Tasty, sustainable, healthy: Are insects the future of our diet?

Dagmar Wittek
December 21, 2023

The season of fried grasshoppers, a Ugandan delicacy known as "Nsenene", is here. Locals look forward to this time of year, when millions of the bugs hatch in seasonal rains. Scientists and environmentalists say they could be the future of our diet.

https://p.dw.com/p/4aRKV
