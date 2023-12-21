Tasty, sustainable, healthy: Are insects the future of our diet?

SocietyUgandaTasty, sustainable, healthy: Are insects the future of our diet?To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSocietyUgandaDagmar Wittek12/21/2023December 21, 2023The season of fried grasshoppers, a Ugandan delicacy known as "Nsenene", is here. Locals look forward to this time of year, when millions of the bugs hatch in seasonal rains. Scientists and environmentalists say they could be the future of our diet.https://p.dw.com/p/4aRKVAdvertisement