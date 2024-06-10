Tarragona's human towers: where tradition meets teamwork
Constructing human towers, or castells, is an impressive feat of strength and teamwork, with many reaching heights of six to ten levels.
The grand contest begins
The biennial human towers contest in Tarragona kicks off in the morning, drawing thousands of spectators. This year's event showcases the 12 best 'colles', or groups, competing for glory in the iconic Tarraco Arena. The event, rich in tradition, has been a staple of Catalan culture since its inception in 1932.
A human tower
Castellers stack one another to form intricate human towers or castells. The artistry and balance required are a testament to teamwork and dedication. As groups aim for greater heights, the crowd is early witnessing these breathtaking feats. The competitive spirit showcases the resilience and cultural pride of the Catalan people, as each member contributes to a collective goal.
Unity, hope, and a shared heritage
Over the years, the tradition of castells has evolved and endured despite challenges, including economic crises and the oppression of Franco's regime from 1939 to 1975. Following the end of fascism, new groups formed, and the tradition continued to thrive. Today, castells symbolize unity and hope, bringing communities together through their shared cultural heritage.
A long cultural history
The origins of castells can be traced back to the early 19th century in Catalonia. Initially a rural tradition, it gained popularity during the late 1800s, leading to the “Golden Era of Castells,” when teams reached heights of up to nine levels. Castells are so integral to Catalan culture that they even feature in the region's popular folklore, inspiring songs, dances, and artworks.
Neither easy nor completely safe
As the lower levels support the weight, ‘aeri’ or upper-level members carefully ascend, forming structures that can reach impressive heights — sometimes up to ten stories. Being part of such a tower is neither easy nor completely safe. The tallest castell ever built was a remarkable 10 levels high, achieved by the Castellers de Vilafranca in 2019.
A celebration of community and inclusivity
Castells foster a sense of community as people from different backgrounds come together. Once predominantly male, the tradition now embraces gender inclusivity, with women playing vital roles within the teams. This evolution not only enriches the practice but also reflects broader societal changes, highlighting the strength found in unity and diversity.