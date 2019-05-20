 Tariffs prompt US firms to rethink China business: survey | News | DW | 22.05.2019

News

Tariffs prompt US firms to rethink China business: survey

US businesses in China are increasingly worried about the trade conflict between the US and China. They are bearing the brunt of tariffs and non-tariff barriers adopted in recent months, a new survey said.

US-China trade dispute (imago/C. Ohde)

Three-quarters of US companies in China say they are being hit hard by the ongoing US-China trade dispute, according to a new survey released Wednesday by the American Chamber of Commerce in China and its sister organization in Shanghai.   

The poll was conducted between May 16 and 20, days after Washington more than doubled duties on $200 billion (€179.3 billion) worth of Chinese goods. Beijing retaliated by charging higher tariffs on $60 billion of American products.

Read more: Trump's China tariffs are about more than just trade

Firms manufacturing in China were the hardest hit, with more than 80% reporting adverse affects from both US and Chinese tariffs. Nearly half of the 250 respondents said they have experienced non-tariff retaliatory measures in China since last year. About one in five US companies experienced increased inspections, similar to the proportion reporting slower customs clearance.

Accelerating relocation?

Furthermore, the tariffs and rising protectionist tendencies have prompted many American companies to change their supply chain strategies, the survey revealed. It showed that 35% of companies would adopt an "in China for China" strategy — sourcing within China and targeting the domestic market — as a result of tariffs. But over 40% said they were "considering or have relocated" production facilities outside China, with Mexico and Southeast Asia the preferred alternatives.

However, US President Donald Trump's efforts to persuade American firms to move their production lines back home don't seem to be effective, as fewer than 6% of the surveyed businesses said they have moved or are considering moving their factories to the United States.

No end in sight

The Trump administration initiated the trade row last year and began slapping tariffs on imports from China, in a bid to extract major economic concessions from Beijing. The US also accuses China of unfair trade practices such as forced technology transfers, intellectual property theft and favoring domestic firms over foreign companies.

After a six month ceasefire, trade talks between the two sides broke down earlier this month, prompting the US decision to increase punitive duties on Chinese imports and Beijing's subsequent retaliation.

Read more: US-China trade war: Huawei's loss is Samsung's gain

The two sides have so far exchanged tariffs on more than $360 billion in two-way trade. The conflict has widened recently with Washington taking steps to bar US tech sales to Chinese telecom giant Huawei.

'Changed its mind overnight'

Meanwhile, China's Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai on Tuesday blamed the United States for the collapse of trade talks. Tiankai said in a Tuesday interview with Fox News that Washington repeatedly "changed its mind overnight" and sunk deals that could have ended the two countries' trade war.

Despite the rising tensions, more than half of respondents in the survey said they favor protracted trade negotiations to continue in order to address "structural issues to allowing them to operate on a more level playing field."

Others wanted a quick deal and a return to the "pre-tariff predictability and stability" that existed before the world's two biggest economies began their trade conflict.

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism.

One-third of EU firms hit hard by US-China trade war

The ongoing trade tensions between the world's two largest economies and tit-for-tat tariffs have adversely affected the fortunes of many European companies in China, a new survey reveals. The outlook remains gloomy. (20.05.2019)  

West skeptical of investment from China: survey

Chinese investment is causing disquiet in a number of places, particularly in the US and Europe, according to a new survey. The sentiment poses a problem for Chinese firms seeking to expand their global footprint. (20.05.2019)  

Trump's China tariffs are about more than just trade

The US president has expanded tariffs against China, putting a trade deal in doubt. Is this an effort to gain more leverage in a potential final lap of trade talks or a reflection of genuine lack of progress? (10.05.2019)  

US-China trade war: Huawei's loss is Samsung's gain

The move means new Huawei smartphones won't be able to access many popular apps. The embattled Chinese company is under immense US pressure over its alleged government ties. (21.05.2019)  

Google severs Huawei access to Android software

The move means new Huawei smartphones won't be able to access many popular apps. The embattled Chinese company is under immense US pressure over its alleged government ties. (20.05.2019)  

How much damage are Trump's tariffs doing to the Chinese economy?

Chinese exports to the US have been subject to the Trump tariffs since last July. According to the US President, this is wrecking the Chinese economy but does the Asian power ultimately have more stomach for this fight? (16.05.2019)  

China to hike tariffs on $60 billion of US goods

China said the move was a "response to US unilateralism." Recent talks to end the trade spat between the world's two largest economies ended without a breakthrough last week. (13.05.2019)  

US imposes increased tariffs on Chinese goods, despite talks

Washington has increased tariffs on Chinese imports as trade talks broke up without an apparent agreement. Donald Trump said there was "no need to rush" a deal. China signaled that it would take countermeasures. (10.05.2019)  

Trump's tariffs and who they target

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly boasted that the tariffs he has imposed on trading partners are a financial windfall but, research shows it is Americans who bear the brunt of the impact. DW has an overview. (10.05.2019)  

Symbolbild Handelsbeziehungen EU - China

One-third of EU firms hit hard by US-China trade war 20.05.2019

The ongoing trade tensions between the world's two largest economies and tit-for-tat tariffs have adversely affected the fortunes of many European companies in China, a new survey reveals. The outlook remains gloomy.

Xi Jinping und Donald Trump

How much damage are Trump's tariffs doing to the Chinese economy? 16.05.2019

Chinese exports to the US have been subject to the Trump tariffs since last July. According to the US President, this is wrecking the Chinese economy but does the Asian power ultimately have more stomach for this fight?

Handelsgespräche zwischen USA und China

Donald Trump to impose tariffs on remaining imports from China 11.05.2019

The US president has declared new tariffs on further billions of Chinese goods, less than a day after ramping up duties on a range of imports. China and the US had been holding talks to avoid a trade dispute escalation.

