Targeted - Environmentalists in Danger

When environmentalists’ activities disrupt organized crime and other illegal profiteers, they are sued, threatened and even murdered.

According to the organization Global Witness, 227 environmental activists were killed in 2020 alone, and the number of unreported cases is probably much higher. In addition to environmentalists, indigenous people who fight illegal land grabs and journalists who report on environmental crimes are often also in grave danger. This documentary accompanies those for whom fighting for the environment is dangerous work.

The filmmakers travel to Nigeria, a country known for its oil wealth. But in parts of the Niger Delta, people suffer due to leaking oil pipelines. Huge areas are contaminated with oil, leading to empty fishing nets, polluted water, contaminated fields and a high mortality rate. Many people are starving. And they are as good as defenseless, because anyone who resists the oil mafia is threatened or even killed.



In Peru, non-governmental organizations and indigenous people are up against international corporate interests that exploit the rainforest. Illegal palm oil, cocoa and coffee plantations are tearing huge holes in the jungle.









Added to this is the overexploitation of tropical timber and, more recently, the production of cocaine. For those who want to protect the Amazon rainforest, the work is extremely dangerous.







In Europe, too, the pressure on environmentalists is growing. Due to an increase in timber and energy prices, illegal logging in Romania's forests is becoming more and more profitable for criminals. And those who work to uncover the illegal business live in fear of retribution.





