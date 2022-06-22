Tara River Canyon: Europe’s deepest gorge

The view from the Durdevica-Tara bridge in northern Montenegro is one of a kind. Even up here, 150 meters (492 feet) in the air, you can still hear the rumble of the Tara River as it flows under the bridge, clear, blue and wild. The river has channeled its way through nature for thousands of years; its waters have doggedly cut a route through the massive rocks, creating an enormous canyon in the middle of a still largely untouched natural landscape.

Those who wish to discover the Tara River Canyon must travel to Montenegro, more specifically to Durmitor National Park which is in the Dinaric Alp in the north of the country. At 59 kilometers (36 miles) in length, the country's longest river – the Tara – traverses this UNESCO World Heritage park. Steep rock walls rise up almost vertically on both banks, reaching up to 1,300 meters (4,265 feet), and making it Europe's deepest gorge.

River rafting down the Tara

The region is a paradise for nature lovers and fans of extreme sports. The best way to explore the Tara River Canyon is on a river rafting excursion.

This is exactly what reporter Hendrik Welling set out to do. For the series "Europe to the Maxx" on DW's lifestyle and culture program "Euromaxx," he visited the Durmitor National Park. The wild beauty of nature in this rather remote region of Europe made a lasting impression on him. And of course he also joined a rafting tour to experience the Tara Gorge from the water.

Depending on the water level, the trip downriver in a raft can either be leisurely or fast and furious. There are up to 40 rapids to cross along the river. It is easiest in summer, when water levels are lower. This is also the best time to begin the adventure for less experienced rafters who simply want to enjoy the beauty of nature along the Tara in peace. It's certainly worth it, as the river leads past waterfalls that are up to 60 meters high (196 feet), green riverbanks, impressive rock formations and many caves of different sizes.

The water of the Tara remains chilly even in summer

Those who dare can also jump into the often crystal-clear waters of the Tara and go for a swim. It's not for everyone though, as even at the peak of summer the water rarely warms up to more than 12°C (53 °F). Even without this cold shock, a trip through the Tara River Canyon is a unique experience that's sure to make the heart of most visitors beat a little faster.

How to get there

Address: Durmitor National Park, Montenegro

Getting there: The national park is around 150 kilometers (93 miles) by car from the capital of Montenegro, Podgorica. Most rafting tours start in Zabljak.

Special tip: There's one unique experience you can't miss. Right next to the Durdevica-Tara bridge you can cross the Tara River Canyon on a 350-meter (1148 ft) zip-line which can be used May through October.

The accompanying book

Experience Europe at its most extreme. The series "Europe to the Maxx" on DW's lifestyle and culture magazine Euromaxx makes it possible to experience Europe's superlatives — from extraordinary architecture to spectacular landscapes and unique cultural phenomena.

The book is full of Europe's most unique places

Accompanying the series, the book "111 Extreme Places in Europe That You Shouldn't Miss" was published in cooperation with Emons Verlag. It is an alternative travel guide that's both informative and entertaining, perfect for avid travelers, fans of Europe and anyone who likes to show off unusual trivia knowledge. It's full of guaranteed record breakers!



This article was translated from German.