 Tapas, pinchos and more: A stroll through Madrid′s culinary scene | DW Travel | DW | 26.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Travel

Tapas, pinchos and more: A stroll through Madrid's culinary scene

There's more to Spanish food than paella. For little money, you can discover Spain's culinary delights in the form of tapas. But exploring tapas is a time-consuming yet rewarding endeavor, as Sertan Sanderson found out.

Spain, people sitting at a street cafe on Plaza de Santa Ana in Madrid (picture alliance/robertharding)

From the Prado Museum to the Royal Palace, the Spanish capital now attracts more than 7 million tourists yearly, according to Statista, the German online portal for statistics. But away from Madrid's main attractions and popular tourist traps there's actually a vibrant landscape of tapas bars (known also as tascas) waiting to welcome visitors right in the heart of town.

These can in some cases easily be overlooked, as they typically thrive on understatement and bask in their hole-in-the-wall atmosphere. Word of mouth is their main form of marketing — though there is also a steady number of walk-in tourists, many of whom appear a bit lost but ready for a culinary pick-me-up, as they venture into these spaces.

Read more: A travel blogger shows us Madrid

Cheap and cheerful

Sidrería el Tigre is one of these places. Located halfway between the Banco de España and Chueca underground stations, this place looks like a rustic dive bar from the outside. It's the kind of place a local might recommend but is unlikely to pop up in any major travel guides. For only a few euros, you get a pint of local beer served with an assortment of tapas big enough to double up as lunch. These include slices of bread with Manchego cheese, patatas bravas, and little fried balls with Serrano ham. If you don't like beer, they're happy to swap that for a glass of wine and if you're vegetarian, there are provisions at the ready for that as well. No one needs to go hungry here. 

Cafe at Palacio de Velazques, exhibition venue for Reina Sofia Museum, Retiro Park, Parque del Buen Retiro, Madrid, Spain, (picture alliance/robertharding)

If the weather is right, you can enjoy your tapas tour in Madrid al fresco, especially in summer

Of course, locals don't consider tapas a meal as such — these are merely snacks served with a beverage of your liking. However, if you're not used to chowing down hundreds of calories at one go for no reason, these more than bite-sized offerings at tascas like Sidrería el Tigre can quickly become overwhelming. If you're going "de tapeo" — which basically means a pub crawl from tasca to tasca — you'd be well-advised to come with an empty stomach that borders on starvation.

A few doors down at El Respiro you get a similarly generous fare with a similarly low price-tag, which for two people still means a single-digit amount in euros. The daily special is more varied here, as is the clientele; this tapas bar prides itself with its LGBTQ clientele and offers an inclusive space where tapas can be enjoyed by one and all.

Tapas as served in small glasses at Taberna del Chato, Madrid, Spain (Taberna del Chato)

The menu at Taberna del Chato is truly mouth-watering

Tapas - or pinchos?

With your stomachs now lined, you can take a leisurely walk into the heart of the nearby Cortez district. At Taberna del Chato you get to enjoy a more upscale tapas experience. Your freebie dish upon arrival might involve several Spanish cheeses on bread or feature an assortment of nuts and olives depending on the day, served with whatever wines may appeal to you from their abundant menu.

Interior view of Taberna del Chato tapas bar in Madrid, Spain (Taberna del Chato/J. Eztala)

During the day, it looks deserted but at night, the Taberna del Chato is often packed to the doors

And for just a few euros per dish, you can order such delicacies such tuna tartare, steamed mussels or Basque sausage, served in delightful little glasses. The menu also features an assortment of pinchos (also spelled pintxos), which are also an essential part of the tapas experience. 

The main difference between tapas and pinchos is the fact that the latter are served on toothpicks or little skewers. The pincho tradition is more typical, however, of the Basque-speaking northeast of the country. Nowadays, the term is interpreted so loosely that tiny burgers on a skewer are also often regarded as part of this tradition.

'Let them eat prawns' 

In the Cortez area, nearly every other storefront is a tasca. The deeper you dive into these streets the more touristy the area gets. However even here, there are still numerous eateries that are mainly frequented by locals. As a rule of of thumb, if you are being accosted on the street by a restaurant-employee trying to coax you into the establishment, it means that they are primarily after your tourist-dollar rather than serving the best of Spanish cuisine.

When you do happen upon an authentic tapas bar, you'll see locals chatter and natter over a half dozen of plates packed full with the freshest ingredients. Their Spanish omelettes shine bright as apricots, the scent of garlic shrimp fills the air and the grilled octopus sizzles audibly from meters away. 

A dish of fried prawns as served at La Casa Del Abuelo in Madrid, Spain (La Case Del Abuelo)

La Casa Del Abuelo is the go-to address in Madrid for prawns

One such place is La Casa Del Abuelo, which spreads over several adjacent locations in this part of central Madrid so it's difficult to miss. Despite being part of the city's pulse for over a century now, the La Casa Del Abuelo restaurants look timeless and even stylish, specializing in seafood-related tapas in particular (though a full menu is available). Their garlic prawns (surprisingly best washed down with their sweet red wine) are somewhat of a local legend, and reportedly came into being when during the Spanish Civil War (1936 - 1939) there was a severe shortage of bread but no scarcity of seafood. 

The original owner of La Casa Del Abuelo accroding to legend decided that the famished public during the war was going to enjoy the best prawns at discount prices at his restaurant even if they couldn't get to have their daily bread. That man is the Abuelo referred to in the name of this eatery, which simply translates as "grandpa", and his popular pricing idea continues to this day.

Read more: Madrid approves measure to exhume Francisco Franco's remains

Exploring the world in a dish

The pub tour — or tapeo — is far from over at this point. There is still much more to learn about Spanish culture through its cuisine. At the nearby Taberna Malaspina, your food will be served along with a history lesson. While choosing your free culinary delight from the bar such as the padrón peppers, you'll notice colorful wall decorations dedicated to the memory of Alejandro Malespina, an 18th-century naval officer who traveled around the world under the Spanish flag. His expeditions helped map much of the Americas, and he was also one of the first visionaries of his time to suggest bringing an end to colonialism — for which he lost his rank and even had to go to prison.

Exterior of La Casa Del Abuelo tapas bar in Madrid, Spain (La Case Del Abuelo)

While some tascas like La Casa del Abuelo are steeped in history, others are new additions to Madrid's culinary scene

Perhaps it's more than apt then that his legacy lives on in this lively restaurant, where locals and visitors meet to exchange ideas, where the freshest vegetables from around the world are used in the kitchen, where the wine flows freely and generously, and where animated discussions on contemporary issues are held at the overcrowded tables, making you wish you spoke fluent Spanish. 

This is Madrid at its most cosmopolitan; in fact, this feels like it could be any modern city in the world — if it wasn't for the language spoken and the delicious tapas spread across the tables.

And that's also exactly why this is unlike any other place in the world: be it history, culture or cuisine, Madrid's highlights all come in bite-sized portions, delivering small, digestible insights and epiphanies as you meander from tasca to tasca at your own pace, learning a little bit more as you move along.

It is therefore safe to say that when it comes to tapas, it appears that you truly are what you eat.

  • Madrid Puente de Segovia (Madrid Rio )

    Madrid is becoming livelier and cooler

    Madrid Rio

    Because the Manzanares River has hardly any water in summer and the surroundings weren't exactly inviting, ten years ago, the city launched a project worth billions to turn the area into a recreational park: Madrid Rio. You can exercise, cycle, or go for a stroll. And in summer there are often free concerts.

  • Spanien E-Mobilität in Madrid | E-Scooter (Alcaldia de Madrid)

    Madrid is becoming livelier and cooler

    E-Mobility

    When the left-wing activist Manuela Carmena ( (on the right in the picture) was elected mayor in 2015, she declared war on smog. Nowadays tourists can use an app anywhere to hire electric bikes, e-scooters or electric cars for tours of the city center or a trip to the alternative arts venue La Tabacalera.

  • Spanien La Tabacalera de Lavapiés in Madrid (CC by Tabacalera de Lavapiés)

    Madrid is becoming livelier and cooler

    La Tabacalera

    This disused Madrid tobacco factory stood empty for ages, until a group of activists managed to have it repurposed as a social and creative center. Here everything is offbeat: exhibitions, markets, art events. Around the corner are Indian restaurants, Italian ice cream shops, and many small art galleries as well. La Tabacalera is in the immigrant neighborhood of Lavapiés.

  • Spanien Restaurant Bibo in Madrid (Restaurant Bibo)

    Madrid is becoming livelier and cooler

    Bibo Restaurant

    Tourists bring more money into the city. That in its turn attracts top chefs, such as Dani García from Marbella, who has two Michelin stars. Recently he has been offering his fusion cuisine with an Andalusian touch in the Spanish capital. For 100 euros two people can eat their fill of delicious food. Of Madrid's 3000-some restaurants, 20 are run by Michelin-starred chefs.

  • Spanien Food Market - Madrid (Josetxu Miguel)

    Madrid is becoming livelier and cooler

    Food Markets

    Spaniards love to go out and eat well. Because of the economic crisis, they're not spending as liberally as before, so food trucks and food markets have become a new trend. One of the best-known is the Mercado de los Motores (photo). It takes place once a month in the Railway Museum (Museo del Ferrocarril). You can also board the vintage trains and buy art and bric-a-brac.

  • Madrid Börse Außenansicht (Getty Images/AFP/C. de la Torre)

    Madrid is becoming livelier and cooler

    Palacio de la Bolsa de Madrid

    Many companies and institutions have moved from the expensive city center to the suburbs because of the crisis. Madrid's stock exchange now also does its main trading in the north of the city. Since it moved, tourists can take guided tours of the neoclassical building on the Plaza de la Lealtad in the city center. Otherwise the Palacio de la Bolsa, built in 1878, is used for company events.

  • Spanien Dachterasse des Bellas Artes in Madrid (Azotea)

    Madrid is becoming livelier and cooler

    Bellas Artes

    Madrid from above is dazzling. More and more buildings are renting their unused roof terraces to café owners and restaurateurs, to utilize them to best advantage. On the roof of the building that houses the cultural organization the Círculo de Bellas Artes, locals and tourists can now dine while enjoying a panoramic view of the city.

  • Spanien Kulturzentrum Matadero in Madrid (Kulturzentrum Matadero)

    Madrid is becoming livelier and cooler

    El Matadero

    The old Madrid slaughterhouse had long been out of operation when the city got the idea of turning it into an arts center. In the middle of Legazpi, a working-class quarter, theatre and music are now on offer free of charge. On Sundays if the weather is fine, elderly people couples dance outdoors. There are also markets and festivals, including a monthly food market.

  • Spanien Cerro del Tío Pío Park (Madrid Destino/C. Lucas Abreu)

    Madrid is becoming livelier and cooler

    Las 7 tetas de Madrid

    Vallecas, in the south of Madrid, was long considered a socially disadvantaged neighborhood. A large number of cultural activities and improvements in its infrastructure have changed that. Tourists can see for themselves in the Parque de las 7 Tetas. Its seven hills offer beautiful views of the skyline.

  • Spanien Teatro Real in Madrid

    Madrid is becoming livelier and cooler

    Teatro Real

    A drastic budget cut brought the crisis to the Madrid Opera. Despite that, the Teatro Real has managed to maintain its high artistic quality. Audiences are treated to complimentary tickets for dress rehearsals and public broadcasts on the square in front of it - open-air summer entertainment free of charge for tourists and locals alike, in the exciting city of Madrid.

    Author: Stefanie Müller (ms)


DW recommends

A travel blogger shows us Madrid

In ‘My little Madrid’, Marcela de la Peña writes all about her home city. In this installment of the Euromaxx extra tour, she takes us around Spain’s capital and reveals insider tips. (27.11.2018)  

Madrid approves measure to exhume Francisco Franco's remains

Spain's government has called for Francisco Franco's body to be removed from a mausoleum in the Valley of the Fallen. Franco's family and far-right supports oppose the move and have rushed to visit the dictator's tomb. (24.08.2018)  

Madrid is becoming livelier and cooler

Countering crisis with creativity: new cultural and environmental policies are adding to Madrid's allure. And tourists are flocking there: ten million came to Madrid in 2017 - more than ever before! (13.02.2018)  

Madrid awash with rainbow flags for gay pride parade

A minor protest from the far-right Vox party did little to deter the 400,000 visitors to Madrid's annual gay pride event. Although Spain is one of the most LGBT-tolerant countries, conservative opposition persists. (07.07.2019)  

Related content

Spanische Oliven

EU to fight US tariffs on Spanish olives at WTO 28.01.2019

The European Comission will back Spain's fight to defend its olive exporters, who were hit by Donald Trump's tariffs in June 2018. Madrid considers the punitive measure to be "an evident prejudice" on olive producers.

Spanien Rettungsschiff Open Arms mit geretteten Flüchtlingen

Rescue boat with 300 migrants reaches Spain 28.12.2018

Charity organization Proactiva Open Arms said Spain was the only country to allow its vessel a port to dock. Pregnant women, children and babies were among the group of migrants rescued off the coast of Libya.

Spanien Mehr als 300 Migranten im Mittelmeer gerettet

Italy rejects appeal for 300 migrants to dock 22.12.2018

Interior Minister Matteo Salvini insists Italian ports "are closed" after the latest docking request by a Spanish migrant rescue ship. The Madrid government later gave permission for the migrants to disembark in Spain.

Advertisement
DW World Heritage App 360 | Starttafel ENG (DW/E. Yorck von Wartenburg)

Explore German World Heritage sites in 360°

Play the "DW World Heritage 360" app and discover UNESCO World Heritage in a completely new way.  

04.2016 Check-in meet a local (Rubrikenlogo)

Be our travel guide!

You on our travel show: we will accompany you with a camera team.  

04.2016 Check-in V-Mail (Rubrikenlogo)

We want your travel video!

Send us your video of a dream destination for our tv show Check-in.  