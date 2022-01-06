Tanzania's striving economy

Here in Tanzania, 70% of the population depends on agriculture. Tanzania has a diverse climate and geographical regions. The country produces a large volume and wide variety of fruits and vegetables. Despite its great success, Tanzania is struggling with climate change.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan wants to save her country from the scourge. To stop climate change, she counts on steps like reforestation and green energy.

Tanzania’s economy has been growing steadily for the past 10 years. The country’s main exports are tobacco, coffee, cashew nuts and cotton. However, the effects of corruption slow down development.

The Tanzanian tourism sector also still struggles due to the coronavirus pandemic.

