 Tanzania′s martial arts actress | Africa | DW | 10.02.2022

Africa

Tanzania's martial arts actress

This woman knows her power: Agnes Kifaluka is among the first actresses in East Africa to perform in martial arts films. The Tanzanian is training hard and wants to use her talents to put Tanzania on the map.

Watch video 01:52

Agnes Kifaluka is among the firsts actresses in East Africa to perform in martial films. It is rare for women to participate in such movies. The Tanzanian action heroine trains every morning to strengthen her talent.This is the secret to her success. But despite being a boxing actress, Agnes also enjoys a normal life. 
 

