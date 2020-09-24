Tanzania's martial arts actress

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Agnes Kifaluka is among the firsts actresses in East Africa to perform in martial films. It is rare for women to participate in such movies. The Tanzanian action heroine trains every morning to strengthen her talent.This is the secret to her success. But despite being a boxing actress, Agnes also enjoys a normal life.