Tanzania’s martial art actress

This woman knows her power: Agnes Kifaluka is a Tanzanian martial art actress. She works hard to make her dream become a reality. But she knows: a healthy work-life balance is just as important in life.
Agnes Kifaluka is among the firsts actresses in East Africa to perform in martial films. It is rare for women to participate in such movies. The Tanzanian action heroine trains every morning to strengthen her talent.This is the secret to her success. But despite being a boxing actress, Agnes also enjoys a normal life. Her dream is to make her country famous with her martial arts talent. She hopes one day to become known in the global film industry