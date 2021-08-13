Tanzanians relieved as fuel prices fall

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
As a government fuel subsidy kicks in, Tanzanians greet the fall in fuel prices with a sigh of relief.
If leaders at the Stockholm +50 summit want to make good on its theme of a "healthy planet for the prosperity of all," they need to swap fossil fuels for clean energy, says Bhavreen Kandhari.
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has said his country only has enough gasoline to last one more day, and is $74 billion short of funds to pay for essentials.
Kenya plans to pay subsidy arrears to fuel sellers this week amid shortages at the pumps. Like many developing economies, Kenya has been reeling with rapidly rising fuel prices, accelerated by the conflict in Ukraine.
With annual inflation up 58% in April, there is pressure on Argentina's government to introduce effective countermeasures. Tens of thousands of people have protested on the streets.
