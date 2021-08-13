 Tanzanians relieved as fuel prices fall | Africa | DW | 02.06.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Africa

Tanzanians relieved as fuel prices fall

As a government fuel subsidy kicks in, Tanzanians greet the fall in fuel prices with a sigh of relief.

Watch video 01:32

More in the Media Center

(210526) -- BEIRUT, May 26, 2021 (Xinhua) -- Cars wait in line in front of a petrol station in Beirut, Lebanon on May 26, 2021. The Lebanese rushed on Wednesday to gas stations out of fear of a rise in prices of gasoline by the end of May. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

Lebanese authorities clash over fuel subsidies 13.08.2021

TOPSHOT - Demonstrators gathering in Ouagadougou to show support on January 25, 2022 to the military hold a picture of Colonel Aissimi Goita (L), the Malian military officer who has served as interim President of Mali since May 24, 2021, and of Liutenent Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba the leader of the mutiny and of the Patriotic Movement for the Protection and the Restauration (MPSR). - The military coup that overthrew President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré in Burkina Faso was widely condemned by the international community on Tuesday, with West African states announcing the holding of an extraordinary summit in the coming days. (Photo by OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT / AFP)

AfricaLink on Air — 27 January 2022 27.01.2022

DW Business – Asia

DW Business – Asia 13.08.2021

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe 13.08.2021

More from DW Africa Webvideos

Nigeria, 2022+++Youngsters and web development Autor: Samson Adeleke/DW

Nigeria’s teenage tech tycoon 02.06.2022

Title of the report: Poo used as energy to cook school meals Info: A primary school in Uganda with more than 1,000 pupils guarantees the fecal matter that can generate enough biogas to cook daily meals. Local: Mukono Boarding Primary School, Uganda Date: 28.05.2022 Author: Frank Yiga

Poo used as energy to cook school meals 01.06.2022

A mother of cancer-stricken children in Mombasa

The mother of cancer-stricken children in Mombasa 27.05.2022

DRC women launch agricultural project to feed prisoners in Congo

DRC women launch agricultural project to feed prisoners 27.05.2022

Read also

NEW DELHI, INDIA - FEBRUARY 7: Students on their way to school on a cold and smoggy winter morning at NH-24, near Mayur Vihar , on February 7, 2022 in New Delhi, India. Photo by Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times Daily Life Amid Coronavirus Pandemic In India PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxIND

Opinion: A healthy planet for all starts with an end to fossil fuels 02.06.2022

If leaders at the Stockholm +50 summit want to make good on its theme of a "healthy planet for the prosperity of all," they need to swap fossil fuels for clean energy, says Bhavreen Kandhari.

An over crowded bus leaves the main bus stand before curfew starts, after a clash between anti-government demonstrators and Sri Lanka's ruling party supporters, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 12, 2022. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Sri Lankan lawmakers fail in no-confidence motion bid 17.05.2022

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has said his country only has enough gasoline to last one more day, and is $74 billion short of funds to pay for essentials.

Boda Boda motorcycle taxi workers stand in line to fuel at a gas station in Nairobi, Kenya, April 4, 2022. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Kenya will pay fuel subsidies to offset shortage fears 04.04.2022

Kenya plans to pay subsidy arrears to fuel sellers this week amid shortages at the pumps. Like many developing economies, Kenya has been reeling with rapidly rising fuel prices, accelerated by the conflict in Ukraine.

Farmers and rural workers take part in a protest organised by the agricultural sector against economic policies of Argentine President Alberto Fernandez's government, in Buenos Aires, on April 23, 2022. (Photo by Emiliano Lasalvia / AFP)

Inflation and food prices fuel social tension in Argentina 14.05.2022

With annual inflation up 58% in April, there is pressure on Argentina's government to introduce effective countermeasures. Tens of thousands of people have protested on the streets.