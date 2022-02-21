 Tanzania: Return to burned markets | Africa | DW | 24.02.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Africa

Tanzania: Return to burned markets

Traders in Tanzania are still fighting to return to Dar es Salaam's main market more than half a year after it went up in flames. Authorities have blocked people from entering Kariakoo market so they can investigate the July 2021 fire. But vendors are angry and are calling for its opening.

Watch video 01:52

After a fire razed most of the Karume Market in Dar es Salaam, thousands of Tanzanian traders want to return. But authorities have banned business, at the market until an investigation into the fire is completed. Inappropriate materials like wood and plastic made the fire worse. Few buildings had basic rescue equipment.

By 2035, Dar es Salaam will be home to over twenty million people and experts say safe structures for traders are vital.
 

More in the Media Center

Doku KW 8 Tschernobyl

Moving to Chernobyl - Embracing radiation to escape war 21.02.2022

Tansania's female martial artist Teaser: This woman knows her power: Agnes Kifaluka is a Tanzanian martial art actress. She works hard to make her dream become a reality. But she knows: a healthy work-life balance is just as important in life. Tags: Tanzania, martial art, actress, film, Africa Location: Tansania

Tanzania's martial arts actress 10.02.2022

Filmstil | Markt der Hoffnung

The Business of Hope - New cancer drugs 03.02.2022

DW Dokumentationen | Congo: Millionaires of Chaos

Congo - Millionaires of chaos 14.01.2022

More from DW Africa Webvideos

Datum unbekannt Nigeria, Lagos, Nigeria: Turning dangerous places into a chess classroom

Nigeria: Turning dangerous places into a chess classroom 24.02.2022

Ort: Nigeria, Lagos The paradox of Lagos' water shortage / Lagos is surrounded by wetlands, lagoons and the sea. Despite this, accessible, safe and reliable water is scarce in Nigeria's biggest city. Demands for a better public water system are getting louder.

Nigeria: The paradox of Lagos' water shortage 23.02.2022

Beryl Achieng (correspondent) Wo: Rural Kenya, Kiambu county Date: 09.02 Thema: Kenias Zwiebelr

Kenya's 'Onion Doctor' 17.02.2022

Ort: Nairobi, Kenya Datum: 10.02.2022 Kenia l Kunst für Menschen, die kein Sehvermögen besitzen Thema: Art for people living with blindness

Kenyan artist creates paintings for visually impaired 17.02.2022