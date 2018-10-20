 Tanzania: Fuel tanker blast kills dozens | News | DW | 10.08.2019

News

Tanzania: Fuel tanker blast kills dozens

Police say more than 50 people have been killed after an explosion involving a fuel tanker in eastern Tanzania.

Breaking News English

Tanzanian police said on Saturday that a fuel tanker explosion in the eastern town of Morogoro has killed at least 57 people.

"We have been saddened by reports of an accident involving a fuel truck in Morogoro, which caught fire and burnt several people," government spokesman Hassan Abbasi said on Twitter.

More than 60 people were also reported injured in the blast in the town, situated some 200 kilometers (120 miles) east of the main economic hub of Dar es Salaam. Many of the casualties were siphoning gas from the tanker after it had crashed, according to state broadcaster Taifa.

Regional police chief Willbrod Mtafungwa told reporters that most of the dead were mainly drivers of the taxis known as "boda-boda" and local residents flocking to the scene for the fuel after the tanker crashed, the French press agency AFP reported.

In May, more than 50 people died in Niger when a tanker exploded. Last month, a similar accident occurred in Nigeria, with around 50 killed.

More to follow.

law,tj/amp (AP, AFP, Reuters)

