Tanzania bans plastic bags to clean up environment

A ban on plastic bags came into force in Tanzania on Saturday as part of an effort to tackle pollution in the East African country.

It follows similar steps by others in the region, including Kenya and Rwanda, to phase out non-biodegradable plastics.

The ban applies to the production, importation, sale and use of all single-use plastic bags. The government has also warned tourists to "surrender" any plastic bags before entering the country, which is home to popular attractions such as Mount Kilimanjaro and the Serengeti.

Innumerable pieces of plastic end up in the environment each year

Prison time or a fine

Manufacturing plastic bags in Tanzania can lead to a two-year prison sentence or a fine of up to $400,000 (€357,000). Anyone found carrying a bag can be subject to an on-the-spot fine of $13.

The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) welcomed the ban, calling plastic "a silent killer of our natural environment."

"This is because it takes more than 100 years for a single plastic bag to decay," WWF Tanzania director Amani Ngusaru said. "We are happy that Tanzania is among the very few African countries to ban the use of plastic bags."

Bans in Kenya and Rwanda

Neighboring Rwanda introduced a ban on plastic bags more than a decade ago. One reason it's been successful, according to Patrick Mwesigye of the UN Environment Program (UNEP), is that "there wasn't much manufacturing of plastics" in the country before the ban.

In 2017, Kenya introduced one of the world's toughest bans on the items — just using one can be punished with up to four years in prison or a fine of $38,000.

"In Kenya ... it has been very effective," Mwesigye told Agence France-Presse. "Still you have some plastic smuggled from neighboring countries" like Uganda, he added.

In March, the European Union voted to ban single-use plastic straws, cutlery, and other disposable items from 2021.

Only 9% of the nine billion tons of plastic the world has ever produced has been recycled, according to the UNEP. Most of it ends up in landfills, or in the environment.

Plastic in Kenya: From the dump to the stomach Profiting from waste Garbage collectors sort through reusable materials at the Dandora landfill site on the outskirts of Kenya's capital, Nairobi.

Plastic in Kenya: From the dump to the stomach Garbage as far as the eye can see Dandora is the main dumping ground in Nairobi. Many people make their livelihoods out of scavenging what others have thrown away.

Plastic in Kenya: From the dump to the stomach A heavy load The garbage collectors are paid by weight. There are fixed prices per kilo for glass, metal and plastic. On a good day a collector can earn approximately 3 euros.

Plastic in Kenya: From the dump to the stomach A feast for the birds Most of the garbage consists of plastic, including countless shopping bags. But wildlife also make the most of the organic waste which can also be found in Dandora: these Marabou storks find plenty to eat here.

Plastic in Kenya: From the dump to the stomach Our food eats our garbage These cows also feed on the organic waste which can be found amongst the plastic.

Plastic in Kenya: From the dump to the stomach From the dump to the slaughterhouse Some of the cows, which had been grazing on the waste in Dandora, later find themselves in the slaughterhouse.

Plastic in Kenya: From the dump to the stomach Return of the plastic But bits of plastic can be found in the stomachs of these cows which are intended for human consumption. It is hoped that the ban on plastic bags will help reduce dangerous health and environmental impacts like this. Author: Aarni Kuoppamäki (im)



