Tanzania announces new, tough rules for foreign media

The Tanzanian government has formally banned all local media outlets from broadcasting foreign content without official permission.

Foreign media working with local journalists will have to be accompanied by a government official throughout the duration of their reporting.

The changes will affect partner broadcasters of several international media outlets, including DW.

"This is a clumsy attempt to suppress critical voices before the elections in Tanzania," said DW chief Peter Limbourg, warning that it was hard to counter "this far-reaching form of state censorship."

"We support our partner broadcasters in Tanzania and together we will find ways to keep the population well informed, for example through the increased use of social media," Limbourg added.

Later, a representative of Tanzanian regulatory body TCRA downplayed the move, saying that the authorties "have not banned any foreign media outlets" from broadcasting the through the local stations.

"What has been directed through that new regulation is to ensure that the agreements between our local broadcasting stations and foreign media outlets are submitted to the authority within seven days. So that we can keep records which will be a reference document of the agreement made by the two parts," TCRA's Andrew Kisaka told DW. "That is all."

New law to have 'massive' effect

Among other issues, the new regulation will ban a broadcaster or a media outlet registered in Tanzania from joining forces with another content service provider to broadcast local or foreign programs without official permission, DW said in a statement on Tuesday. The Germany-based broadcaster described it as a "worrying trend towards restrictions on press freedom."

With the presidential election due in October, foreign press outlets are concerned that they may not be able to properly cover the event.

DW journalist Fred Muvunyi said he has "never seen or heard anything like this in my life as a journalist."

Kennedy Wandera, chairperson of Africa's Foreign Press, said the new law will have a massive effect on media independence.

"It is very important that they give leeway to journalists to do what they do best without monitoring them because once they're monitored, that's censorship," Wandera told Kenyan newspaper The Standard.

The announcement came just hours after President John Pombe Magufuli's main opponent, Tundu Lissu, was interviewed by Kenya's Radio Citizen on several issues, including human rights, the coronavirus pandemic and press freedom in the nation.

Lissu had returned to Tanzania for the first time in five years after an assassination attempt, according to Kenyans.co.ke.

Our Freedom of Speech Award laureates Meet our former laureates 2015-2019 Deutsche Welle has been promoting democratic values, human rights and the dialogue between different cultures for more than six decades. Since 2015, our Freedom of Speech Award has honored persons or initiatives for their outstanding promotion of human rights and freedom of expression.

Our Freedom of Speech Award laureates DW Freedom of Speech Award 2015: Raif Badawi, Saudi Arabia Saudi blogger Raif Badawi has fought for freedom of expression in his country for years. His blog addressed political and societal grievances in Saudi Arabia. In June 2012, he was arrested and accused of insulting Islam, religious leaders and politicians. Saudi authorities sentenced him to 1,000 lashes (he has since received 50), 10 years in prison and a major fine in 2014. He remains in prison.

Our Freedom of Speech Award laureates DW Freedom of Speech Award 2016: Sedat Ergin, Turkey Sedat Ergin, former editor-in-chief of the Turkish daily "Hürriyet," received Deutsche Welle's second annual Freedom of Speech Award while being tried for allegedly insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. "Freedom of speech is one of the most fundamental values of humankind," the journalist said. "It is an essential aspect of our existence in human societies."

Our Freedom of Speech Award laureates DW Freedom of Speech Award 2017: White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA), US In 2017, DW Director General Peter Limbourg presented the DW Freedom of Speech Award to Jeff Mason, president of the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA). "We see this award as recognizing free press worldwide and in the US and as a sign of solidarity and encouragement for those colleagues who have the exciting task of reporting about the US President and his policies, said Limbourg.

Our Freedom of Speech Award laureates DW Freedom of Speech Award 2018: Sadegh Zibakalam, Iran The DW Freedom of Speech Award 2018 laureate was Iranian political scientist Sadegh Zibakalam. He was facing a jail sentence for speaking out against the political situation in his home country in an interview with DW. Zibakalam is famous for his intense debates with hardliners, repeatedly criticizing the government's official stance on domestic and foreign policy matters.

Our Freedom of Speech Award laureates DW Freedom of Speech Award 2019: Anabel Hernández, Mexico ​​​​​​​Mexican investigative journalist Anabel Hernández is the recipient of the DW Freedom of Speech Award 2019. Her work focuses on corruption and the collusion between government officials and drug cartels. She gained international attention in 2010 with her book "Los Señores del Narco" (Narcoland) which documented these illegal relations. She lives in exile in Europe.



Not the first restriction

Since July, it has been illegal to post messages that ridicule Tanzania's reputation on social media. Tanzanian Information Minister Harrison Mwakyembe signed the bill into law, which also prohibits publishing content on the ongoing pandemic without official permission.

Social media users have also been barred from openly planning, promoting or calling for marches in the nation.

Tanzania has faced extensive criticism for its tough stance on press freedom under President Magufuli. The country was ranked 124th in the world for press freedom by Reporters Without Borders (RSF).