'Tannhäuser' at the Bayreuth Festival Theater: A play within a play, inside and outside

Four misfits — a clown, a vamp in a black sequined pants suit, a black drag queen and a Lilliputian — beg, borrow and steal their way through the countryside in an old truck. Discarding convention and law and order is fun until the vamp behind the wheel, Venus, fatally runs over a policeman. The clown, Tannhäuser, gets cold feet and wants to leave the mini commune.

Such is the background to Wagner's opera Tannhäuser and the Singers' Contest at Wartburg as told by German stage director Tobias Kratzer in a film sequence lasting for less than half the overture. It's only the opening volley in a fascinating and sometimes perplexing production that keeps the viewer on the edge of his seat for four hours of music — and much action. It opened the Bayreuth Festival season on July 25.

Wagner's story line: Tannhäuser, an accomplished minnesinger, has spent a seeming eternity in the sinful realm of Venus, the goddess of love. Growing tired of this, he returns to the minstrel knights at Wartburg Castle and to Elisabeth, a woman of purity and virtue.

Desiring, acting and enjoying freedom: these, too, were some of Wagner's guiding principles

A song contest there revolves around examining the nature of love. One singer equates love with a starry sky, lovely but beyond reach. The next entry is about a wellspring from which one may not drink.

Tired of the hypocrisy, Tannhäuser, having experienced the sensual delights of physical love, reveals the secret of his past life with Venus.

The scandalized knights ostracize him and send him off to the pope in Rome to seek redemption.

It is refused, after which Tannhäuser returns to Wartburg in despair. Only at the intercession of Elizabeth, who sacrifices her life for him, is his soul redeemed.

Venus, the anarchist

Modern directors often struggle with the story, its cliches and medieval moral categories. Can it have any relevance for modern life?

That it can is clear in Kratzer's production in Bayreuth. Venus is portrayed as an anarchist who distributes leaflets and glues posters to walls with the saying Frei im Wollen, frei im Thun, frei im Geniessen. It is a quote from Wagner from a phase in his life when he had sympathies with anarchism and translates as "free in your desiring, free in your actions, free in your enjoying." But Tannhäuser experiences freedom in Venus' realm as oppressive and compulsive. He leaves it behind to find himself back at the Wartburg, which on this stage set is actually shown as the Bayreuth Festspielhaus.

United in tragedy: Tannhäuser, Elisabeth and the silent character Oskar

There is no escaping Venus, however, not even during the intermission after Act One, when that character, portrayed by Russian soprano Elena Zhidkova, is joined by her two cohorts for an outdoor show open to the non-paying public, just down the hill from the Festspielhaus. There, the drag queen (Le Gateau Chocolat) sings while the Lilliputian Oskar (Manni Laudenbach) bangs on a drum.

There are more multimedia antics in Act Two, with the stage set becoming a gigantic split screen. The bottom half depicts a real setting within a medieval church, while the upper half shows black-and-white live shots of what goes on backstage: singers waiting nervously for their entrances, stage technicians at work, choristers lining up.

There's a subcurrent of Venus to be heard in Wagner's music even when she's not to be seen. The stage direction here takes that musical hint literally, as the film sequences show Venus in fact infiltrating the scene. Having climbed a ladder, she enters the Festspielhaus with her cohorts, disguises herself as one of the courtiers and witnesses the song contest.

No redemption, nowhere

Act Three is set in a junkyard. After the pilgrims return from Rome without Tannhäuser, Elisabeth, in despair, has a sexual encounter with Wolfram before dying in her dilapidated truck. When Tannhäuser does in fact return, it is too late. He, Wolfram and Oskar come to some kind of rapprochement and intimacy in their mourning over Elisabeth.

It's a grim take on Wagner's romantic tale, without a hint of redemption. But it's not about the nature of love; the nature of freedom is actually the central issue pursued in Kratzer's interpretation of Wagner's romantic opera, and the conclusions reached are anything but clear-cut.

And about the music…

All three acts were wildly cheered by the audience in the Bayreuth Festspielhaus, with some booing after Act Three largely drowned out by the ovations. Zhidkova, as Venus, earned the strongest applause for her powerful and sultry performance, and it seemed utterly incomprehensible how the finely-polished role could have been mastered on short notice after the soprano originally cast suffered a stage accident.

As Tannhäuser and Venus find out, anarchy can be fun — for a while

Norwegian soprano Lise Davidsen sings the role of Elisabeth with a clear, penetrating and pristine voice — and like Zhidkova, the qualities of her performance also fit her character.

Also warmly cheered was the American tenor Stephen Gould for his impeccable pitch and differentiated nuances of expression. And as Wolfram von Eschenbach, German baritone Markus Eiche beautifully sculpted his "song to the evening star."

It was, in fact, a strong cast overall, and the chorus and orchestra performed impeccably under the Russian maestro Valery Gergiev. Giving his Bayreuth debut, Gergiev was the only protagonist to reap some substantial booing at the end. That can probably only be explained politically, by his admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin, as this reporter has never heard the overture to Tannhäuser rendered more beautifully or meaningfully, or all the musical resources better appointed throughout the four-hour marathon.

That is a feat that many other maestros have failed to attain from the Bayreuth Festspielhaus pit, a place that is notoriously difficult to work in.