Tanks for Ukraine: Pressure is mounting on Germany

Germany, which has so far refused to send battle tanks, is instead promising 40 lighter Marder infantry fighting vehicles. As the country producing Leopard battle tanks, Germany has the final say on whether any of those reach Ukraine.