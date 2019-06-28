 Taliban-US peace talks reopen in Doha | News | DW | 29.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Taliban-US peace talks reopen in Doha

The US and the Taliban have agreed on the broad strokes of what could become a peace deal to end the nearly 18-year-old war. Talks in Qatar are now focused on hashing out the difficult details.

In this May 27, 2016 file photo, Taliban fighters react to a speech by their senior leader in the Shindand district of Herat province, Afghanistan.

The United States and representatives of the Taliban started a fresh round of peace talks in Qatar on Saturday as clashes in Afghanistan continued.

Taliban forces killed at least 25 government-affiliated militiamen in the northern province of Baghlan and injured 12 in Nahrin district.

Direct negotiations between US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and the Taliban began in 2018. The latest round is focused on the details of a Taliban pledge not to host terrorists in the country and a timetable on a withdrawal of US troops.

Khalilzad said "steady, but slow progress" had been made in the last round of talks in May.

Read more: Taliban leader vows to keep fighting in Afghanistan

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during to a visit to the Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday that he hoped both sides would agree on a peace deal by September 1.

The Taliban has refused to agree to a cease-fire until US troops have withdrawn from the country. They have also refused meeting any representatives of the US-backed central government during the peace talks.

The Afghan war began shortly after the 2001 September 11 terrorist attacks, which Al-Qaida leader Osama bin-Laden had organized from Afghanistan.

After 18 years of conflict, the US-backed government controls only half of the country's territory.

amp/bw (dpa, AP)

DW sends a daily selection of hard news and quality journalism. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Taliban leader vows to keep fighting in Afghanistan

The US has sent an envoy to Afghanistan in hopes of negotiating a ceasefire, but the Taliban's leader has said the group won't stop fighting until its demands are met. Though talks continue, a breakthrough is unlikely. (01.06.2019)  

Taliban launch attacks as they start Afghan spring offensive

The Taliban attacked government-controlled locations across the country to mark the beginning of their Operation Fath spring offensive. The militant group said it was committed to a "peaceful resolution." (13.04.2019)  

US, Taliban make 'real strides' in Afghan peace talks

The US and Taliban have made progress on the issue of foreign troop withdrawal and counterterrorism. The US negotiator said once those issues are finalized, intra-Afghan talks and a ceasefire will be on the table. (13.03.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Russland Moskau Afghanistan-Gespräche Mullah Baradar Taliban

Why is the Afghan peace process not moving beyond talks? 28.06.2019

Washington and the Taliban are set to hold a new round of peace talks in Doha. The group has so far held several meetings with the US, and a number of other countries, but there has been too much talking without results.

BG Geschichte Iran USA Konflikte Schnellboot der Iranischen Revolutionsgarden

Iran-US conflict: Tehran's asymmetrical approach 23.06.2019

As tensions between the US and Iran escalate, it appears Washington has backed down and Tehran is in control. The Iranian regime is using an unconventional military strategy to steer the Trump administration.

London Assange Auslieferungsverfahren verschoben

Assange extradition hearing set for February 2020 14.06.2019

The 47-year-old WikiLeaks founder faces charges in the United States under the Espionage Act. The UK must now determine whether he can be extradited to the US to stand trial.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  