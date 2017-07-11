Taliban urged to stop 'blocking' route to Kabul airport — live updates

US urges Taliban to ensure safe passage to the airport

Efforts continue to fly out evacuees from Kabul

German government faces growing criticism over lack of preparation

UK warns it will not evacuate unaccompanied children

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has told UK broadcaster Sky News that British troops will not evacuate unaccompanied children from Afghanistan.

"We can't just take a minor on their own," Wallace said in the interview broadcast on Thursday morning.

He was responding to a question about video footage that appeared online overnight of Afghan parents handing their children over a wall at Kabul airport to Western forces.

Italy eyes special Afghanistan G20 summit

Italian PM Mario Draghi, whose country currently holds the G20 presidency, is planning to organize a special summit to deal with the humanitarian fallout from the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, two top Italian newspapers reported on Thursday.

Drahgi is set to discuss the plan with Russian President Vladimir Putoin later today, La Repubblica and Il

Messaggero said.

Spain says all of its nationals have left Afghanistan

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares tweeted earlier on Thursday that Spain has succeeded in evacuating all of its nationals from Afghanistan, apart from those troops assisting with rescue flights.

Albares said that the "first phase" of Spain's evacuation plan had been completed, but indicated Madrid would welcome more Afghan staff who worked with its military over the past 20 years.

US demands safe passage for Afghans

The US calls on the Taliban to allow Afghans to reach evacuation flights, accusing the Islamist group of reneging on a pledge to let those who want to leave Afghanistan to do so.

"We have seen reports that the Taliban, contrary to their public statements and their commitments to our government, are blocking Afghans who wish to leave the country from reaching the airport," Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman told reporters.

"We expect them to allow all American citizens, all third-country nationals and all Afghans who wish to leave to do so safely and without harassment."

Wednesday's developments: President Ghani arrives in UAE, Biden hints at later evacuation deadline

Ashraf Ghani, the ousted Afghan president, arrived in the United Arab Emirates after rumors persisted as to his whereabouts.

The United States has not recognized the Taliban's rule as yet, but a top State Department official told reporters that Ghani is "no longer a player" in Afghanistan.

US President Joe Biden suggested that American troops could stay on past the initial full withdrawal deadline of August 31.

Biden said it would be to ensure that all Americans and Afghan staff could be taken out of the country safely.

A Taliban spokesperson told the Reuters news agency that Afghanistan under the Islamist group's rule will not be a democracy.

"There will be no democratic system at all because it does not have any base in our country," Waheedullah Hashimi said. "It is Shariah law and that is it."

The German Bild newspaper ran an exclusive storythat Germany's intelligence service believed an immediate fall of Kabul was "rather unlikely," citing an internal government memo.

Britain recalled lawmakers to parliament from their summer recess to debate Afghanistan's future.

Politicians from all sides criticized Prime Minister Boris Johnson's failure to draw up a contingency plan for guaranteeing the country's security.

