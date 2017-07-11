Taliban supreme leader orders women to cover their faces in public

Afghanistan's supreme leader and Taliban chief on Saturday ordered women in the country to wear the all-covering burqa in public.

The decree marks one of the harshest controls imposed on women's lives since the hardline Islamists seized power in August.

What did the Taliban order?

The decree from Taliban supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada was read out at a press conference in Kabul.

"They [women] should wear a chadori [head-to-toe burqa] as it is traditional and respectful," it said, referring to the dress that became a global symbol of the Taliban's previous hardline regime from 1996 until 2001.

The decree said the measure was introduced "in order to avoid provocation when meeting men who are not mahram (adult close male relatives)."

The statement said older women and young girls were exempt.

The decree added that if women had no important work outside it was "better they stay at home."

If a woman did not cover her face outside the home, according to the decree, her father or closest male relative would be visited and eventually imprisoned or fired from government jobs.

What did Afghan women wear before now?

Most women in Afghanistan wear a headscarf for religious reasons, but many in urban areas such as Kabul do not cover their faces.

Restrictions on women's dress were loosened following the US-led invasion of Afghanistan in 2001.

During their first regime between 1996 and 2001, the Taliban imposed similar restrictions on women.

Taliban backslides on promises

When the Taliban took power following the withdrawal of NATO troops last August, the Islamist group vowed not to reimpose the same strict rules on women as seen during its previous rule.

Girls' education was banned and women were only allowed to leave the house without a male relative and were required to wear cover their faces.

Over the past nine months, the group has reimposed most of the restrictions.

In March, the Taliban U-turned and shuttered girls' high schools on the morning they were due to open.

The administration has also stepped up curbs on women's movement, restricting their travel without a male chaperone and banning men and women from visiting parks at the same time.

The backslide has drawn the ire of the international community and prompted the United States to cancel planned meetings on easing country's financial

crisis.

Washington and other nations have cut development aid and enforced strict sanctions on the banking system since the Taliban seized control, pushing the country towards economic ruin.



mm/sms (AFP, Reuters)