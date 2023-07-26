  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Wildfires
Women's World Cup
PoliticsAfghanistan

Taliban shutter Afghanistan's hair and beauty salons

1 hour ago

In Afghanistan, the Taliban has forced the closure of beauty salons across the country. The decision was led by the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, which appears to be accumulating growing influence in the government.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UTdD
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Supporters of the Nigerien security forces attack the headquarters of President Mohamed Bazoum's party in Niamey

Niger coup bid: What we know so far

Politics54 minutes ago
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Hannah Ekale with children and grandchildren

Kenyans suffer as Russia exitis Black Sea grain deal

Kenyans suffer as Russia exitis Black Sea grain deal

Food Security22 hours ago03:10 min
More from Africa

Asia

A Buddhist monk lights up a candle outside a temple

Thailand: Why many men become 'short-term' monks

Thailand: Why many men become 'short-term' monks

Society5 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A defused bomb sits on the back of a truck in Berlin

Germany's problem with its thousands of unexploded bombs

Germany's problem with its thousands of unexploded bombs

Society5 hours ago07:58 min
More from Germany

Europe

Smoke eminates from the Fremantle Highway cargo ship off the Dutch coast.

Burning cargo ship threatens North Sea with major pollution

Burning cargo ship threatens North Sea with major pollution

Catastrophe27 minutes ago8 images
More from Europe

Middle East

Nouhaila Benzina training for Morocco at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

World Cup: How the hijab became tournament-ready

World Cup: How the hijab became tournament-ready

SoccerJuly 26, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

United States forward Trinity Rodman reacts after missing a shot against the Netherlands

World Cup: US met with Dutch resistance in sign of the times

World Cup: US met with Dutch resistance in sign of the times

Soccer8 hours ago
More from North America
Go to homepage