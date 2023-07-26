Taliban shutter Afghanistan's hair and beauty salons

PoliticsAfghanistanTaliban shutter Afghanistan's hair and beauty salonsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsAfghanistan1 hour ago1 hour agoIn Afghanistan, the Taliban has forced the closure of beauty salons across the country. The decision was led by the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, which appears to be accumulating growing influence in the government.https://p.dw.com/p/4UTdDAdvertisement