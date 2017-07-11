Taliban seize control of Kabul airport after US withdrawal — live updates

Taliban take control of Hamid Karzai International Airport

Pentagon confirms all US troops have left airport

UN Security Council is urging Taliban to let people leave after US withdrawal

This article was last updated at 22:20 UTC/GMT.

US President to make national address, Tuesday

President Joe Biden said he would make a national adress on Tuesday after 20 years of war in Afghanistan.

"Tomorrow afternoon, I will address the American people on my decision not to extend our presence in Afghanistan beyond 8/31," he said.

His announcement came shortly after the Pentagon confirmed that the last US military aicraft had taken off from Kabul.

Taliban declare Afghanistan independent following US withdrawal

There are reports of celebratory gunfire in Afghanistan's capital city, Kabul, following the confirmed withdrawal of US troops.

"Tonight at 12:00 am Afghan time, the remaining American troops left Kabul airport and our country gained full independence," Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban's spokesman tweeted.

AFP correspondents reported hearing celebratory gunfire at checkpoints in the city. Unconfirmed videos shared on social media showed Taliban fighters firing into the air.

Last US troops leave Afghanistan — Pentagon

The US military has announced the the last of its troops have left Afghanistan after an almost 20-year campaign.

"I'm here to announce the completion of our withdrawal from Afghanistan," Central Command Commander General Kenneth McKenzie said. Hamid Karzai International Airport has been the scene of chaos, death, and panic following the Taliban's capture of Kabul.

Allied countries had to scramble to airlift more than 122,000 people out of the country.

UN Security Council calls for Taliban to honor pledges

The UN Security Council has urged the Taliban to let people leave Afghanistan following the US withdrawal. It was not a united voice, however. Russia and China abstained from voting and did not veto the measure.

The Taliban have said they would allow normal travel after taking control of the airport.

