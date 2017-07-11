Taliban say no Afghans are allowed entry to Kabul airport — live updates

Germany warns of August 31 deadline danger

Pentagon gives update on evacuations

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby told reporters in a press briefing that "several thousand" Americans have been evacuated from Afghanistan, but would not provide a specific figure.

He said the Pentagon believes it is capable all willing Americans out of the country by the August 31 deadline.

"We absolutely still aiming towards the end of the month," Kirby said.

Russia criticizes US over Afghan migrants in Central Asia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has accused the US of "pawning off" Afghan migrants to Central Asian countries such as Uzbekistan.

Lavrov said the US attempting to convince these countries to take in Afghans who previously cooperated with US forces. He said the US told those countries the Afghans will only be there temporarily.

"They say it's for a few months because they need time to make them visas," Lavrov said while on a trip to Hungary.

"Afghans who worked with US forces were probably security checked inside out. Why do you need two more months to give these people a visa?" he added.

Taliban spokesperson gives news conference

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid gave a press briefing and asked the US not to encourage Afghan people to leave the country.

He said the group is no longer allowing Afghan nationals to go to Kabul airport and called on crowds at the airport to go home.

Mujahid said "our aim is to rebuild our country."

"We are asking women to stay home at the moment," until security is guaranteed, the Taliban spokesperson said. He added that Taliban fighters are not yet trained on "how to deal with women."

In regards to the Panjshir Valley region which is controlled by resistance forces, he said the Taliban would like to resolve the situation through dialogue.

Mujahid claimed media outlets are safe and free to work under Taliban rule.

He said the Taliban have not agreed to extend the August 31 evacuation deadline and added the US and allies must complete their operations by that date.

"We want them to evacuate all foreign nationals by the 31st of August," he said.

He said he had not been aware of reports that CIA Director William Burns secretly met with Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar.

CIA director visited Taliban official — reports

CIA Director William Burns traveled to Kabul on Monday to secretly meet with the Taliban's top political leader, Reuters and several other news outlets have reported.

Burns reportedly spoke with Abdul Ghani Baradar as the US faces an August 31 deadline to remove all troops from the country.

Burns is the highest-ranking US official to meet directly with the Taliban since the fundamentalist group took over Afghanistan last week.

China warns West against Taliban sanctions

China says the international community should support chances for positive developments in Afghanistan rather than impose sanctions on the Taliban.

"The international community should encourage and promote the development of the situation in Afghanistan in a positive direction, support peaceful reconstruction, improve the well-being of the people and enhance its capacity for independent development,'' Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.

Wang Wenbin, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, used a media briefing to hit out at the US withdrawal and possible Western sanctions.

He called the idea of "imposing sanctions" something that "will only be counterproductive.''

China, which shares a narrow border with Afghanistan, has been highly critical of the US withdrawal and has established early contacts with the Taliban.

Beijing has kept open its embassy in Kabul.

Berlin "disregarded warnings" on Kabul, says German army officer

A senior German army officer who is trying to help Afghans flee the country has launched an attack on the government for hampering the military's rescue efforts.

Cpt. Marcus Grotian told reporters in Berlin that bureaucracy and red tape meant flights were not leaving as quickly as they should, warning that not everyone could be saved by August 31.

Germany has been using military planes to evacuate its citizens and Afghan staff from the Taliban-controlled country

He said that he was "overwhelmed by disbelief at the way Germany's governing parties and politicians disregarded warnings'' about the Taliban advance across Afghanistan.

He also accused Chancellor Angela Merkel's office of failing to step in when needed. Merkel is set to step down next month after more than 15 years as Germany's leader.

France detains Afghan evacuee over suspected Taliban links

French authorities have detained an Afghan that they helped evacuate from Afghanistan.

The man is believed to be close to another Afghan evacuee who is suspected of working for the Taliban, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal told BFM-TV.

Both had been placed under surveillance on their arrival in France.

The man held had violated the terms of this control measure, officials said.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told France Info radio that he had left an area he was required to stay in for a "few minutes,"

Attal said the main suspect helped in the evacuation of French people from Afghanistan "at an incredibly tense moment and probably saved lives".

But he had "links with the Taliban, at some point, and this needs to be specified".

Afghan female soccer stars leave country

Players from Afghanistan women’s national soccer team boarded an Australian evacuation flight that carried more than 75 passengers on Tuesday.

“These young women, both as athletes and activists, have been in a position of danger and on behalf of their peers around the world we thank the international community for coming to their aid,” Global soccer players’ union FIFPRO said in a statement.

Soccer has proved popular with Afghan women and girls

The Afghan team was created in 2007 in a country where women playing sport was seen as a political act of defiance against the Taliban.

Members of the team had been advised to delete social media posts and photographs of them with the team to help avoid reprisals since the United States-backed Afghanistan government fell.

Their former captain, Khalida Popal, hailed the evacuation as an "important victory."

Western allies unable to evacuate all eligible Afghans

The US and its allies will not be able to evacuate all locals who qualify for evacuation by August 31, or even a slightly later deadline, Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has said.

"I must say already that even if (the evacuation) goes on until August 31 or even a few days longer, it will not be enough to allow those who we, or the United States, want to fly out," Maas told Bild TV.

Maas had previously warned that a swift US pullout could leave a vaccum in Afghanistan

Spain's Defense Minister Margarita Robles made a similar announcement on Tuesday, saying that the situation in the country was making it difficult for people to reach Kabul airport. This means that some locals who Spain had pledged to evacuate will remain stuck in Afghanistan.

"We will evacuate as many people as possible but there are people who will stay behind for reasons that do not depend on us, but on the situation there," Robles said during an interview with news radio Cadena Ser.

EU to increase humanitarian aid for Afghans

EU Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said in a tweet that she will announce a substantial increase in humanitarian support for those in Afghanistan in need of aid.

She will announce the expansion of aid from €50 million to €200 million ($235 million) sourced from contributions by EU member states during the G7 meeting.

UN rights chief warns Taliban over women's rights 'red line'

Michelle Bachelet, the top UN human rights official, said her office had received credible reports of serious violations against women and girls, including executions.

"A fundamental red line will be the Taliban's treatment of women and girls," the former president of Chile told an emergency session of the UN Human Rights Council.

AirBnB CEO vows to host 20,000 Afghan refugees for free

Brian Chesky, the co-founder and chief executive of the short-term rental website, took to social media on Tuesday to promise free accommodation for as many as 20,000 Afghan refugees.

"The displacement and resettlement of Afghan refugees in the US and elsewhere is one of the biggest humanitarian crises of our time. We feel a responsibility to step up," he wrote on Twitter.

Chesky said the company was working with humanitarian organizations and existing hosts to find housing for the refugees.

France will end evacuations if US pulls out on August 31

The most senior adviser to French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has said France could halt evacuations of Afghans from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan later this week.

Nicolas Roche, the French diplomat's chief of staff, said France would not continue with the flights if the US pressed ahead with a plan to leave on August 31.

"If the United States carries out a total withdrawal on August 31 as planned "for us ... that means that our operation ends Thursday evening. So we have three days left," he said.

The Norwegian government said on Tuesday that it favored an extension, while Spain warned it might have to leave some people behind in the country.

Afghan cricket matches postponed

Cricket, a highly popular sport in Afghanistan, has also been hit by the collapse of the government and subsequent Taliban takeover.

The country's men's national team had been set to play a one-day series against Pakistan in Sri Lanka in early September.

But now the Pakistan Cricket Board and the Afghanistan Cricket Board say the matches will take place in 2022 due to the security situation in Kabul.

Afghanistan also has a highly successful female cricket team. Their fate is unclear under the Taliban's rule.

UK says deadline extension 'unlikely'

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace used an interview with the UK broadcaster Sky News to downplay talk of Western allies staying in Afghanistan past the August 31 deadline currently set by US President Joe Biden.

The Taliban have also ruled out the possibility of allowing foreign troops to remain in the country.

G7 leaders meeting later today are expected to discuss a possible extension of the deadline to give Western countries more time to carry out evacuations from Kabul airport.

But Wallace said a U-turn was doubtful, "not only because of what the Taliban has said but also if you look at the public statements of President Biden, I think it is unlikely."

He added: "It is definitely worth us all trying and we will."

Germany offers refuge to female rights activist

Afghan women's rights activist Zarifa Ghafari has fled to Germany from her home country.

She arrived in Cologne late on Monday evening.

Afghan women's rights activist Zarifa Ghafari has fled to Germany from Afghanistan

Born in 1992, she became Afghanistan's youngest-ever female mayor in 2018.

Ghafari said in English that she was very grateful to the German government for saving her and her family's lives.

In early July, she was awarded the Human Rights Prize of the Frankfurt-based Ingrid zu Solms Foundation for her work on behalf of women's rights in Afghanistan.

Australia evacuates female Afghan athletes and dependents

Australia has evacuated more than 50 female Afghan athletes and their dependents, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported.

Amid fears a protracted visa process would scupper the plan, the refugee advocates secured the help of Australia's former soccer captain, Craig Foster, the ABC said.

Foster successfully lobbied Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Sports Minister Richard Colbeck, according to the broadcaster.

Lecturer in Afghanistan vows to stay

A lecturer on transitional justice at the American University of Afghanistan told DW he would remain in Afghanistan, despite the ongoing exodus.

Obaidullah Bahir said: "I decided that I didn't want to leave because if all of us left, there wouldn't be any hope left for Afghanistan. And there had to be people here who could help the society function, help reconcile the two worlds that are face-to-face with each other now in Afghanistan."

"With regards to the international community," he continued, "they really need to engage with the Taliban, give them viable options. So if NATO's presence is a problem, how about non-NATO nations? How about having a peacekeeping force that helps manage the airport?"

"There are quite a lot of vacuums that need to be filled. And that only happens through engagement."

Australia and New Zealand ramp up evacuations

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said more than 650 people were evacuated from the Kabul airport by Australian and New Zealand officials over Monday night.

Morrison told Nine Network television that the evacuated people included Afghans as well as Australians and New Zealanders.

German concerns for Afghan employees of GIZ

German Development Minister Gerd Müller has warned of a high risk for Afghan employees of development organizations.

He does not trust the recent assurances of the Taliban. "There is already persecution and murder," Müller told Tuesday's edition of the Augsburger Allgemeine.

He had particular concern for the Afghan employees of the German development agency GIZ and other non-governmental organizations. The German government is working "on many many levels and is also working on other options for leaving the country beyond the air evacuation," he told the regional newspaper.

The minister called for an extension to the evacuation measures. He said he supported the British push, "together with the Americans, to do everything we can to get an extension."

US Intelligence panel chief admits deadline difficulties

US House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said he thinks it is "very unlikely" the evacuation of people from Afghanistan will be completed by August 31, "given the number of Americans who still need to be evacuated," he told reporters.

With thousands of desperate Afghans and foreigners massed at Kabul's airport in the hope of fleeing Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers, US President Joe Biden is expected to decide as soon as Tuesday on whether to extend an August 31 deadline to airlift Americans and their allies to safety.

Afghanistan's ancient heritage in danger Statue of Abdul Ali Mazari According to media reports, the Taliban has blown up the statue of Abdul Ali Mazari, a political leader of the Hazara minority. Mazari was posthumously declared a "martyr for national unity" in 2016. This past February, the Taliban had declared it would respect the country's cultural assets — Afghanistan has many significant historical sites dating back thousands of years.

Afghanistan's ancient heritage in danger Buddha statues in Bamiyan Two huge Buddha statues once stood in Bamiyan Valley, on one of the ancient trade routes between China and South Asia. Located some 200 kilometers (124 miles) northwest of Kabul, the valley was a center of Buddhism, which originated in India; several thousand Buddhist monks lived there in the 6th century. The Taliban destroyed the statues in March 2001. This light projection took place in 2014.

Afghanistan's ancient heritage in danger Archaeological excavations near Bamiyan Bamiyan Valley was home not only to the famous Buddha statues but also to Shahr-e Gholghola and Shahr-e Zuhak, two forts that were strategically located on a mountain, allowing the inhabitants to spot passing caravans from afar. The city of Bamiyan flourished again in recent years, with the many sights leading to a rise in tourism.

Afghanistan's ancient heritage in danger Buddhist art from Hadda In the late 1930s, French archaeologists found an abundance of sculptures and paintings at the Hadda Buddhist monastery complex in eastern Afghanistan, not far from the city of Kandahar. Many depictions are of real-life scenes. The Taliban destroyed most of the archaeological sites in the course of the Afghan civil war.

Afghanistan's ancient heritage in danger Herat citadel The citadel is one of the largest fortresses in Central Asia and the national symbol of Afghanistan. The sand-colored bulwark and its 18 towers stand tall over the city of Herat, in western Afghanistan. The construction is said to date back to the time of Alexander the Great, or c. 330 BC. It was restored around ten years ago with international aid money — and could now be a target of the Taliban.

Afghanistan's ancient heritage in danger Mes Aynak A 1500-year-old Buddhist monastery complex sits on a hill in in Mes Aynak, some 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of Kabul. Destruction has threatened the site for years, and not only by the Taliban. China has an eye on the copper deposits located beneath the temples and workshops. The name Mes Aynak means small copper basin.

Afghanistan's ancient heritage in danger Minaret of Jam At 65 meters (213 feet), this is the second-tallest brick minaret in the world. It is thought to have been built on the site of the ancient city of Firozkoh, the capital of the Ghurid dynasty. An inscription on the tower dates its construction to 1174-5 A.D. The place has been looted repeatedly. The Jam minaret has been on the UNESCO World Heritage Site list since 2002.

Afghanistan's ancient heritage in danger Khwaja Abu Nasr Parsa Shrine The mausoleum in the northern Afghan city of Balkh was built a few years after the death of the Sufi scholar Khwaja Abu Nasr Parsa, around 1460 A.D. It is also known as the Green Mosque. Starting at the end of the 16th century, six madrasas were added, and the district became a center for religious learning. The building was last restored in 2002 and serves as a cultural monument and mosque.

Afghanistan's ancient heritage in danger Gardens of Babur Known as Bagh-e Babur, the gardens were built around 1528 A.D. on the orders of the Indian Mughal ruler Babur. They were destroyed during the civil war of the 1990s but later rebuilt by the Aga Khan Foundation and Germany. The complex includes a caravanserai (a roadside inn for travelers), a palace, a historic pavilion, a mosque and Babur's tomb.

Afghanistan's ancient heritage in danger Shah-Do Shamshira Mosque Shah-Do Shamshira Mosque, the Mosque of the King of the Two Swords, is located in downtown Kabul. It was built in the 1920s by King Amanullah Khan, who ruled from 1919-29. He attempted to modernize Afghanistan. His mosque had an unusual design, with multiple levels and facades in the Italian neo-Baroque style.

Afghanistan's ancient heritage in danger Darul Aman Palace Amanullah Khan also built this palace on the occasion of Afghanistan's independence from British colonial rule in 1919. It is reminiscent of the Reichstag building in Berlin. Twenty-two German engineers helped build it and trained local specialists. During the civil war in the 1990s, the building was demolished by artillery fire. It reopened again in 2019.

Afghanistan's ancient heritage in danger National Museum of Afghanistan The archives and exhibitions of Afghanistan's National Museum in Kabul contain some 80,000 artifacts. "We have great concerns for the safety of our staff and collections," director Mohammad Fahim Rahimi told National Geographic magazine. Back in 2001, the National Museum was looted and partially destroyed by the Taliban. Author: Sabine Oelze



An administration official told Reuters that Biden would decide within 24 hours whether to extend the timeline to give the US military time to prepare.

Beyond the need to remove thousands of Americans, there are also citizens of allied countries and Afghans who worked with US forces, such as translators, who need to be airlifted out of Afghanistan.

And then there is the matter of the 6,000 troops deployed to secure and run the airlift.

Some advisers have argued against extending the self-imposed deadline for security reasons.

Biden could signal his intentions at a virtual meeting of the G7 countries on Tuesday.

Watch video 03:38 Taliban say they 'wouldn't accept' extended US troop withdrawal – Franz Marty from Kabul

Monday's key developments

The Taliban said there would be "consequences" should the United States and its allies go beyond the August 31 deadline set for all evacuations to be completed.

However, the US, Germany and France are all considering an extension as the likelihood of successfully completing the mission within the next week recedes.

The World Health Organization warned that it was looking for ways to get more aid to Afghanistan.

The Taliban said they hoped to negotiate a solution over who will rule in the Panjshir Valley northeast of Kabul, one of the few areas not yet captured by the group.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said it was important that radical Islam did not spread throughout the region due to the Taliban takeover.

Over a 12-hour period, the US evacuated more than 10,000 people from Hamid Karzai International Airport — the US military's biggest day of evacuation flights out of Afghanistan so far.

