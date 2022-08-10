Taliban rule: 'Life for women has changed considerably' Franz Marty reports from Kabul

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Poverty has run rampant in a Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. So much so that an ever-increasing number of Afghan parents are being forced into trafficking their own children.
A small group of women rallied in the Afghan capital for the first time in months, demanding a return of their freedoms, after the Taliban reneged on promises to maintain the marginal gains women made in recent years.
A year ago, the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan amid chaotic scenes. Female athletes who remained in the country now fear for their lives, while those who left have little hope of resuming their careers.
The militant group said cleric Rahimullah Haqqani was killed in a "brutal attack" at an Islamic religious center in the Afghan capital.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version