 Taliban rule: ′Life for women has changed considerably′ Franz Marty reports from Kabul | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 14.08.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DW News

Taliban rule: 'Life for women has changed considerably' Franz Marty reports from Kabul

More in the Media Center

Female doctors in demand in Afghanistan Ort: Kabul, Afghanistan Sendedatum: 10.08.2022 Female medical staff members at a clinic in Kabul.

Female doctors allowed to practice in Afghanistan 10.08.2022

e: Afghan woman protests Description: Afghan women continue defying the Taliban Credit: TOLO News (for DW) Date 11.08.2022

Afghanistan's last remaining women's rights activists 12.08.2022

Nur in Verbindung mit der Produktion freigegeben! *** Stills aus Nahaufnahme Der Fall von Kabul - Chronik eines Desasters Copyright: ©WDR Nahaufnahme, Afghanistan, Kabul, Sendedatum 15.08.2022

Afghans seeking safety abroad still in limbo one year on 12.08.2022

The Taliban has broken its promises to women. Many struggle to survive and put food on the table.

Taliban restrictions hit women hard in Afghanistan 10.08.2022

More from DW News

©PHOTOPQR/L'EST REPUBLICAIN ; LITTERATURE - RENTREE LITTERAIRE - LIVRE SUR LA PLACE 2018 - 40EME EDITION. Nancy 8 septembre 2018. Salman RUSHDIE lors de la 40ème édition du Livre sur la Place, premier salon national littéraire de la rentrée. PHOTO Alexandre MARCHI. - Nancy, France, sept 8th 2018 Literature festival Le Livre sur la place : Salman Rushdie is the author of eleven novels, a Fellow of the British Royal Society of Literature, and won the Whitbread Prize for Best Novel (twice)... Foto: Alexandre Marchi/MAXPPP/dpa

Top stories in 90 seconds 14.08.2022

FILE PHOTO - A stock photo of police in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien Mattia/NurPhoto)

France enforces new energy conservation rules 13.08.2022

Lebus, 11.08.2020 - Fischsterben in der Oder, hier bei Lebus MOL zwischen den Buhnenfeldern liegen die verschiedenen tote Fischrten, Zander, Heht, Bleie, Barben, Bsche und auch große Welse. Fischsterben inder Oder *** Lebus, 11 08 2020 Fish kill in the Oder, here near Lebus MOL between the groyne fields lie the various dead Fischrten, Zander, Heht, Bleie, Barben, Bsche and also large Welse Fischsterben inder Oder

Chemical pollution suspected in Oder River fish deaths 13.08.2022

Residents pitch in for cleaner, greener Dakar Ort: Dakar, Senegal Sendedatum: 12.08.2022 Mandail Joao helps plant flowers and trees in his Dakar neighborhood.

Dakar residents tackle pollution, inspiring others 13.08.2022

Read also

Kinder in Afghanistan (Einverständnis der Eltern liegt vor), Rechte: DW

Sold off: The Trafficked Children of Afghanistan 12.08.2022

Poverty has run rampant in a Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. So much so that an ever-increasing number of Afghan parents are being forced into trafficking their own children.

Taliban fighters fire in air to disperse Afghan women protesters in Kabul on August 13, 2022. - Taliban fighters beat women protesters and fired into the air on Saturday as they violently dispersed a rare rally in the Afghan capital, days ahead of the first anniversary of the hardline Islamists' return to power. (Photo by Wakil KOHSAR / AFP)

Taliban assault, disperse female protesters in Kabul 13.08.2022

A small group of women rallied in the Afghan capital for the first time in months, demanding a return of their freedoms, after the Taliban reneged on promises to maintain the marginal gains women made in recent years.

An Afghan woman holding a soccer ball and wearing a CAFA (Central Asian Football Association) credential, waits in line at a processing center for refugees evacuated from Afghanistan at the Dulles Expo Center near Dulles International Airport in Chantilly, Virginia, U.S., August 24, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Afghanistan: 1 year on from fall of Kabul to the Taliban, little hope for female athletes 13.08.2022

A year ago, the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan amid chaotic scenes. Female athletes who remained in the country now fear for their lives, while those who left have little hope of resuming their careers.

Taliban fighters stand guard at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 6, 2022. REUTERS/Ali Khara

Afghanistan: Prominent Taliban cleric killed in Kabul bombing 11.08.2022

The militant group said cleric Rahimullah Haqqani was killed in a "brutal attack" at an Islamic religious center in the Afghan capital.