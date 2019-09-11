 Taliban lift ban on Red Cross in Afghanistan | News | DW | 15.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Taliban lift ban on Red Cross in Afghanistan

The Red Cross has fully resumed operations in Afghanistan after the Taliban said they had agreed to "new promises in humanitarian aid." The militants also pledged security guarantees for aid workers.

A red cross office in Afghanistan

A red cross office in Afghanistan

The Taliban on Sunday rescinded a ban imposed in April on the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Afghanistan. 

In a statement, the Islamist militia said that the ICRC "consented to following the old agreement on top of new promises in humanitarian aid," and that aid workers were permitted to "resume their activities."

The Taliban also vowed to "restore security guarantees" for the ICRC's workers and equipment and "pave the way" for the aid group's activities.

Aid workers in Afghanistan have been frequently targeted by militias while operating in the war-torn country.

"We welcome the acknowledgment of our humanitarian principles and renewal of security guarantees," Schaerer Juan-Pedro, head of the ICRC in Kabul, said on Twitter.  

In April, the Taliban banned both the ICRC and the World Health Organization (WHO) from operating in Afghan regions under the Islamist militia's control. Security guarantees were also revoked. 

The Taliban accused the ICRC of "suspicious" activities during vaccination campaigns and of failing to monitor conditions in Afghan jails and provide medical aid to Taliban prisoners.

  • Survivors of an attack in Kabul move away from the ensuing blaze (Reuters/M. Ismail)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Fragile security

    Repeated attacks in Afghanistan in 2018 and 2019 have killed and wounded hundreds of innocent Afghans, and shown the world the fragile and worsening state of security in the conflict-stricken country. The incidents have plunged war-weary Afghan citizens into a state of despair and highlighted the limitations faced by the government in Kabul in ensuring public security.

  • Against a backdrop of black smoke, a helicopter flies over a military hospital in Kabul (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Hossaini)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    A long series of attacks

    The violent incidents have made Afghanistan once again a staple of international headlines. Outfits like the Taliban and the "Islamic State" (IS) have claimed responsibility for the attacks. The Afghan government is under heavy pressure to restore security and take back territory controlled by a number of insurgent groups, including the Taliban and IS.

  • Afghanistan Taliban Kämpfer in der Ghazni Provinz (Reuters)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Spring offensive

    In 2018, the Taliban announced the start of their annual spring offensive, dismissing an offer of peace talks by President Ashraf Ghani. The militants, fighting to restore their version of strict Islamic law to Afghanistan, said their campaign was a response to a more aggressive US military strategy adopted in 2017, which aims to force the militants into peace talks.

  • USA Ashraf Ghani und Donald Trump auf der UN Vollversammlung in New York (Getty Images/AFP/B. Smialowski)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Trump's Afghanistan policy

    US President Donald Trump unveiled a new strategy for Afghanistan in 2017, vowing to deploy more troops to train and advise Afghan security forces. Trump also pledged to support Afghan troops in their war against the Taliban and maintain US presence in the country for as long as there was a need for it. In 2019, he reversed course and promised a troop pullout.

  • Taliban Afghanistan Friedensprogramm (Getty Images/AFP/N. Shirzad)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Afghan peace process

    Despite President Ghani's offer in February 2018 for peace talks "without preconditions," the Taliban had until 2019 shown no interest, dismissing the peace overtures as a "conspiracy."

  • Afghanistan Kabul Protest gegen vermutete pakistanische Unterstützung der Taliban (DW/H. Hamraz)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Pakistani support

    Pakistan has been under pressure from Kabul and Washington to stop offering safe havens to militants blamed for attacks in Afghanistan, a charge Islamabad denies and insists that its influence over the insurgents has been exaggerated. Kabul and Islamabad regularly trade accusations of harboring the other country's militants and the harsh language has underscored the strains between them.

  • Gulbuddin Hekmatyar (Reuters/O.Sobhani)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Role of the warlords

    Apart from the Taliban, Afghan warlords exercise massive influence in the country. Last year, Hizb-i-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar returned to Kabul after a 20-year exile to play an active role in Afghan politics. In September 2016, the Afghan government signed a deal with Hekmatyar in the hope that other warlords and militant groups would seek better ties with Kabul.

  • Polen Nato-Gipfel in Warschau - Ghani & Abdullah (Reuters/K. Pempel)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    An inefficient government

    In the midst of an endless battle for power, President Ghani's approval ratings continue to plummet. Rampant corruption in the Afghan government and a long tug-of-war within the US-brokered national unity government has had a negative impact on the government's efforts to eradicate terrorism.

    Author: Shamil Shams


No end to violence in Afghanistan 

Aid groups say they strive to maintain neutrality while operating in Afghanistan, and in turn, militants pledge to provide security for aid operations.

When operating in Taliban-controlled areas, the ICRC provides assistance after fighting between the militants and the Afghan army.

Aid operations include transportation and handling of bodies from battlefields, arranging family visits for prisoners on both sides of the conflict and providing health services.

Afghan troops have been engaged in heavy fighting with the Taliban, and several militant-controlled districts have been taken by the Afghan army.

Read more: Why did President Donald Trump call off Taliban talks?

According to the Red Cross, an estimated 140,000 people received treatment at one of the seven rehabilitation centers in Afghanistan last year. 

The Taliban regularly strike Afghan government installations. The militants have vowed to continue fighting after US President Donald Trump canceled negotiations on an American withdrawal from Afghanistan after 18 years of war.

Watch video 01:58

Afghans fear Taliban violence after failed peace talks

wmr/rc (dpa, AFP, Reuters)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Why are Afghan militants targeting aid workers?

The deaths of a minesweeper and a Red Cross employee last week are a sign that Afghanistan has become more dangerous for aid workers. Organizations are being forced to shut down, leaving victims in need. (18.09.2017)  

Why did President Donald Trump call off Taliban talks?

Last week, the US and Taliban negotiators told DW in Doha that a draft agreement had almost been agreed upon. So President Trump's decision to call off peace talks with the Taliban came as a surprise for many. (08.09.2019)  

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

Seventeen years after the US invasion of Afghanistan, the war-torn country remains in the grip of Islamist violence. A string of deadly attacks in the last year suggests militants are stronger than ever. (08.09.2019)  

WWW links

Sign up for DW's newsletters here  

Audios and videos on the topic

Afghans fear Taliban violence after failed peace talks  

Related content

Trump's cancelled peace talks with the Taliban 11.09.2019

Christopher D. Kolenda is a retired US army colonel, and a veteran of the Afghan war. He also played a key role in facilitating peace talks with the Taliban. He tells Brent Goff that President Donald Trump's invitation to the Taliban to attend talks in the US was premature, but he says although the door to those talks in now shut, it isn't locked.

Katar Büro der Taliban in Doha

Afghan war — What to expect from the US-Taliban Doha talks 27.08.2019

The US and the Taliban are close to finalizing a deal to end the 18-year-long Afghan war. But Kabul is still not completely on board, and this could complicate matters. Shamil Shams and Masood Saifullah report from Doha.

US Taliban talks cancelled by Trump 10.09.2019

US President Donald Trump fires his hawkish national adviser John Bolton over differences on policy, including on Afghanistan. The Afghanistan analyst for the Crisis Group, Graeme Smith, tells Brent Goff that Bolton is the latest casualty in the policy battles in the war on terror, and he says the Taliban would be the best ally for the US in that war

Advertisement