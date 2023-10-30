Taliban girls' crackdown ongoing, despite activist release

Girls' education activist Matiullah Wesa was let out of prison by the Taliban, however, the Islamist militant group continues to expand its oppression of women and girls in Afghanistan.

Afghan girls' education activist Matiullah Wesa was released from jail by Taliban authorities last Thursday, after having spent seven months behind bars.

Wesa's brother Attaullah told DW that the Taliban raided the family's home in March around the time Matiullah Wesa was arrested while leaving a mosque in Kabul. The brother said the Taliban had accused Wesa and the family of being involved with "espionage."

It was not yet clear as to why the Taliban released Wesa, and he has not spoken with the media.

After the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021, the hardline Islamist group began dismantling any semblance of women's and girls' rights that existed in the country.

Last year, the Taliban barred girls from attending secondary school and university, making Afghanistan one of the world's strictest countries when it comes to girls' education. The Taliban have claimed they would open schools and universities for girls after arranging segregated classes for girls and boys.

Wesa accused of 'immoral' behavior for eating pomegranates

In 2009, Wesa founded an organization called "PenPath," which worked to promote girls' education, especially in rural conservative areas of Afghanistan.

Wesa, who comes from the southern Afghan province of Kandahar, had said that many living in the countryside did not have any access to education.

During its work, both before and after the Taliban takeover, PenPath would hold meetings with tribal elders, help authorities open schools and distribute books and construct mobile libraries across the country.

When Wesa was arrested, pro-Taliban government social media accounts accused him of "un-Islamic" and "immoral" behavior, which included being photographed eating pomegranates with women.

In Kandahar province, where Wesa comes from, locals always celebrate the "Pomegranates Festival" in late autumn.

Wesa's and Pen Path would also celebrate this festival in Kabul with male and female volunteers. "All those pictures were shared on our social media pages and they took those pictures for propaganda against us," Attaullah Wesa said.

Matiullah Wesa release not a sign of Taliban change

Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and the withdrawal of US and International forces in 2021, the group has arrested dozens of activists including women, activists and journalists.

Heather Barr, associate director of the women's rights division at Human Rights Watch, told DW that the Taliban crackdown, especially on women and girls, is "ongoing."

"They keep imposing new rights violations," Barr said. She added that the world's attention is currently focused elsewhere and Taliban government "feel very free to continue and deepen their abuses."

"I don't think that we should read into these two releases some kind of change of heart on the part of the Taliban," she said, referring to the recent release of French-Afghan journalist Mortaza Behboudi from jail.

"They are still illegally detaining several women's rights protesters, they should be released, too, immediately," Barr added.

Edited by: Wesley Rahn