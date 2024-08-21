Taliban ban UN human rights rapporteur in Afghanistan

The Islamist regime has claimed Richard Bennet was spreading "propaganda." The UN has accused the Taliban of creating a system of "gender apartheid."

Afghanistan's de facto rulers, the Taliban, have barred UN Special Rapporteur for Human Rights Richard Bennett entry into the country.

The Taliban said he had been banned "because he was appointed to Afghanistan to spread propaganda and he is not someone whose words we can trust."

Bennett condemned the decision, saying, "I have consistently sought to engage transparently with the de facto authorities (….) I urge the Taliban to reverse their decision and reiterate my willingness and availability to travel to Afghanistan."

He labeled the ban "retrograde," vowing that it would not keep him from documenting the human rights situation in the country.

"The Taliban's public announcement that they will no longer grant me access to Afghanistan is a step backward and sends a concerning signal about their engagement with the United Nations and the international community on human rights," Bennett said in a statement.

Taliban accused of 'gender apartheid'

The group, which adheres to an ultraconservative interpretation of Islamic law, has turned back the clock on gender equality since regaining control of Afghanistan three years ago in August 2021, effectively banning women from sight and shutting them out of society.

Women in Afghanistan face restrictions on attending school or work.

Such antiquated policies have kept the international community from recognizing the Taliban as legitimate rulers.

Though the men of the Taliban control Afghanistan, their dismal human rights record has kept them from being recognized anywhere as the country's legitimate rulers Image: Siddiqullah Alizai/AP/picture alliance

The country's central bank assets have been frozen since the Taliban returned, for instance, and many of the group's leaders are banned from traveling internationally.

In June, top UN officials, alongside representatives from 25 countries, met with Taliban leaders in Qatar in an attempt to forge an approach to dealing with the group. The meeting was roundly criticized as Afghan women and civic representatives were barred at the Taliban's request.

UN rapporteur vows to continue documenting abuse

Among others, Bennett has been a constant critic of the regime since he was appointed rapporteur on May 1, 2022, though the Taliban has repeatedly scoffed at outside criticism of its human rights record.

Bennett, noting that he took his responsibilities as a UN-appointed expert seriously, said his work, "includes always acting in an independent capacity, offering an impartial assessment of facts based on internationally recognized human rights standards and methodologies, and upholding the highest standards of efficiency, competence and integrity."

On Wednesday, Bennett said, "I will also continue to document human rights violations and abuses and advocate for improvements."

Special rapporteurs are independently appointed by the UN Human Rights Council, are not considered UN employees and do not speak on behalf of the international body.

Beyond the special rapporteur, the UN maintains a mission to Afghanistan, where it monitors human rights abuses from Kabul.

js/lo (AFP, Reuters)