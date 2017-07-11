Taliban assure US of safe passage for Afghans after August 31 — live updates

US citizens flown to Kabul airport from nearby hotel in military helicopters

The Taliban have assured the US that Afghans can leave after August 31

This story was last updated at 01:30 UTC/GMT. Catch up on Friday's main events here.

US military helicopters transport evacuees to airport

Three US military helicopters were deployed to fly Americans some 200 meters (656 feet) from the Hotel Baron in Kabul to the city's airport.

The United States military said 169 US citizens were transported in this way.

The Americans were unable to get to the gate of the airport, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

Thousands have flooded the airport after the Taliban swept into the capital city on Sunday.

Taliban assure US that Afghans can leave after August 31

The Taliban have told the US that Afghans will be allowed to leave the war-torn country even after all US troops withdraw by the end of this month.

However, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price urged caution when dealing with the militant group.

"Their words are one thing, the only thing that matters are their actions," he said.

The end of August was set as the final date for the full US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. This was set before the Taliban took control of the capital on Sunday after a sweeping offensive, forcing the US to expedite its departure.

So far, the US has evacuated around 13,000 people on US military aircraft since August 14, according to the State Department.

Price added that a number of countries in Europe, the Middle East and in Central Asia will be acting as transit countries for Americans and potentially others who have been evacuated from Kabul.

Concern is growing for many Afghans who worked for the US military and allies during the Afghanistan war from 2001 to 2021. Many people who worked as interpreters or helped the foreign troops in other ways now fear they will face reprisals from the hardline Taliban.

Friday's top developments

The Taliban reportedly began rounding up Afghans on a blacklist of people with suspected links to the previous Afghan administration, according to intelligence group, the Norwegian Center for Global Analyses (RHIPTO).

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp took new measures to protect users in Afghanistan.

A German man was shot while traveling to the airport in Kabul. He was receiving treatment for a non-life-threatening injury.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told DW that the alliance has "some leverage" over the Taliban to facilitate evacuations.

US President Joe Biden vowed to bring home all Americans who are still stranded in Afghanistan.

The official websites of the Taliban appeared to have vanished from the internet late on Friday.

kmm/dj (AFP, Reuters, dpa, AP)