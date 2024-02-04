'Take Our Border Back' convoy arrives at US-Mexico border

Hundreds of protesters have reached a town on the US-Mexico border to pressure President Joe Biden's administration to pass tough border security measures and tackle illegal migration.

Hundreds of protesters from around the US reached the small Texas border town of Quemado, about 20 miles northwest of Eagle Pass on the US-Mexico border, on Saturday to vent frustration over illegal immigration.

Eagle Pass has been thrust into a turf war over immigration enforcement between Texas and federal authorities.

The protest group called "Take Our Border Back" began its multi-day drive across the US on Monday in Virginia.

Participants stressed the event will be peaceful, but critics warn it could feed into anti-immigrant sentiment.

Organizers had initially expected tens of thousands of people to join the protest, but the numbers were smaller than anticipated.

Rise in migrant crossings

Immigration has become a major political issue in an election year likely to see a rematch between former President Donald Trump, a Republican, and his Democratic successor, President Joe Biden.

Trump has motivated his base voters with calls for more restrictive border practices.

The number of migrants arrested trying to cross the US-Mexico border has climbed to record highs since Biden took office in 2021.

Migrant arrests have dropped off in the past month after a spike in December.

Texas attempts to deter migrants

In January, three migrants drowned in the Rio Grande river, which deepened the feud between Texas state and federal authorities.

The Biden administration complained that Texas national guardsmen had prevented federal border police from reaching the river to try to rescue the three migrants.

The incident occurred after Texas Governor Greg Abbott effectively blocked US Border Patrol officials from accessing a wide swath of land in Eagle Pass, including Shelby Park.

The park had been used by border officials to process migrants.

At the rally in Quemado, Texas, vendors sold shirts, flags and hats promoting Republican former President Donald Trump Image: Go Nakamura/REUTERS

Support from Republican governors

Texas has rejected the Biden administration's accusations.

Biden has taken the case all the way to the US Supreme Court, which has authorized the federal border police to cut the barbed wire.

But Abbott has ordered more fencing to be erected.

The Texas governor has garnered support from Republican governors around the country, who have sent their own guardsmen or resources to the border.

On Sunday, Abbott is set to use the park to hold a news conference with 14 governors who have backed him in his standoff with the federal government.

