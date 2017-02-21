 Take a tour through Germany and win! | DW Travel | DW | 18.11.2020

Travel

Take a tour through Germany and win!

Take an online tour of Germany in our web special, "Germany's 16 states." From the Alps to the Baltic Sea coast, from the Brandenburg Gate to Cologne Cathedral. Take a look around and take part in our competition.

Germany, sun rise, a person looking through binoculars in a field surrounded by crane birds

Take a virtual trip with us through Germany, get to know the 16 federal states in all their diversity — their landscapes, their culture, and their people. Our picture galleries and videos show you both the highlights and the insider tips. 

Germany, bend of the river Saar shrouded in fog

The bend of the Saar river near Mettlach is one of the many natural wonders that can be discovered in our web special "Germany state by state"

Take a look at our web special "Germany's 16 states" and take part in our competition. We want to know about you: In which federal state is it most beautiful? 
Send us your answer here by January 7, 2021:

What is your favorite federal state?


There will be a prize draw among all participants for a Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with 64 GB space for your travel memories! So take part in our Germany state by state prize draw and good luck! 

Various items on a grey carpet, including a notebook, a pen and a flashlight (Jeanette Fuchs/DW)

There is a practical travel set as a consolation prize. It consists of a DW luggage strap, a DW travel adapter set, a DW flashlight, a travel diary + a DW pen, shampoo/shower gel as solid soap (no plastic), a travel pillow and a microfiber travel towel made of recycled materials.

Have fun taking part!

 

Are you looking for even more ideas for travel destinations in Germany and the rest of the world? Then visit us on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, TV or online

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games.  

