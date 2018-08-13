 Tajikistan journalist Khayrullo Mirsaidov fighting for freedom and transparency | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 15.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Asia

Tajikistan journalist Khayrullo Mirsaidov fighting for freedom and transparency

Journalist Khayrullo Mirsaidov could spend years behind bars. His crime: calling out government corruption. An international campaign is working to set him free and protect free expression in Tajikistan.

Khairullo Mirsaidov, Journalist (privat)

Journalist and comedian Khayrullo Mirsaidov was found guilty last month of embezzlement, misuse of state funds and false reporting to police. A court in northern Tajikistan sentenced him to 12 years in prison and fined 12,000 euros ($13,600) for alleged damages against the state. Now he is fighting that verdict. The court will hear his appeal on August 22.

In addition to his work in journalism, Mirsaidov is famous for managing his country's satirical comedy troupe on the well-known Russian TV show KVN. In the show, teams compete by giving funny, quick answers to questions. Most contestants represent their city, region or country, which supports them financially. In return, the teams promote where they are from.

Friends and colleagues rush to help

The case against Mirsaidov began last year, when a problem he had with the local authorities went public. In a letter to President Emomali Rahmon, Mirsaidov accused officials of demanding bribes and misusing public funds set aside for his KVN team. These accusations were not investigated; instead, Mirsaidov was arrested. Independent observers, human rights activists and colleagues are convinced that the entire affair has been created to silence Mirsaidov.

Emomalii Rahmon (Getty Images/Ria Novosti/I. Pitalev)

Mirsaidov accused Tajikistan President Rahmon's government of corruption

Danish journalist Michael Andersen, who is a friend of Mirsaidov's, called the imprisonment "shocking." Andersen told DW that he launched the social media campaign #FreeKhayrullo "with Mirsaidov's friends and colleagues" as soon as the verdict was announced, noting the courage it takes to live in Tajikistan and publicly support Mirsaidov.

Hundreds of people around the world have used Twitter to call for his release. Andersen sees this as a heartening part of the campaign's all-important goal of giving Mirsaidov's family a sense of support. Meanwhile, Mirsaidov's supporters have paid the court-ordered fine, though his family said that doing so does not mean they recognize his guilt.

Raising the pressure

In a joint statement, diplomats and international organizations such as Reporters Without Borders, Human Rights Watch, the National Association of Independent Media of Tajikistan and the Norwegian Helsinki Committee have called for Mirsaidov's immediate and unconditional release.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has also criticized the verdict. "The conviction of Mirsaidov signals that the authorities are cracking down on reporting of corruption, rather than on corruption itself," the office said. The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has also called for the journalist's release, telling DW they are monitoring the situation. Germany's Federal Commissioner for Human Rights Policy and Humanitarian Aid, Bärbel Kofler, has urged that the verdict be reviewed.

Mirsaidov, who worked as a freelance correspondent for DW until 2012, also has the support of DW's editor-in-chief, Ines Pohl, who has joined the call for his release. Additional Western embassies, including that of the United States as well as the European Union's delegation to Tajikistan, have spoken up for Mirsaidov.

Andersen credits his #FreeKhayrullo campaign for compelling Western governments to speak out publicly against President Rahmon. Nonetheless, he is still calling for more support, including from the OSCE. The West cannot praise democracy and free speech in Tajikistan, he said, while leaving locals to their fate for defending the principles of Western democracy.

  • In the border region between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan there is much to discuss. Journalists and members of civil society met at a long table. (DW/L. Rahnert)

    Plov and DW Akademie unite Kyrgyz and Tajik journalists in the border region

    Lunch is served!

    In the border region between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan there is much to discuss. Journalists and members of civil society met at a long table.

  • Das Reisgericht Plow ist grenzüberschreitend ein kulinarisches Kulturgut der Region – und damit ein gutes Symbol für die Gemeinsamkeiten der Menschen im Grenzgebiet. (DW/L. Rahnert)
    More

    Plov and DW Akademie unite Kyrgyz and Tajik journalists in the border region

    Plov unites

    The rice dish plov is part of the region's shared food culture – and thus, a good symbol for cultural similarities in the border region.

  • A cross-border network of journalists supported by the DW Akademie has been working together since 2015. (DW/L. Rahnert)

    Plov and DW Akademie unite Kyrgyz and Tajik journalists in the border region

    Eating together and discussing common topics

    A cross-border network of journalists supported by the DW Akademie has been working together since 2015.

  • Lydia Rahnert (left), Country Manager of DW Akademie for Kyrgyzstan, attends the plov get-together. Cooking together is a way for journalists to get in touch with the people in the region. (DW/L. Rahnert)

    Plov and DW Akademie unite Kyrgyz and Tajik journalists in the border region

    DW Akademie supports the network

    Lydia Rahnert (left), Country Manager of DW Akademie for Kyrgyzstan, attends the plov get-together. Cooking together is a way for journalists to get in touch with the people in the region.

  • The situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border has been tense for years. About 500 km of the 970-kilometer border are disputed. This is where clashes between citizens or border guards of both countries erupt time and again. The network of journalists strives to help the rural population obtain balanced information despite this difficult situation. (DW/L. Rahnert)

    Plov and DW Akademie unite Kyrgyz and Tajik journalists in the border region

    The goal is to achieve conflict-sensitive reporting

    The situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border has been tense for years. About 500 km of the 970-kilometer border are disputed. This is where clashes between citizens or border guards of both countries erupt time and again. The network of journalists strives to help the rural population obtain balanced information despite this difficult situation.

  • By cooking and eating with citizens in the region, media makers get a chance to get to know their audience better. What issues are they discussing? What questions do they have? (DW/L. Rahnert)

    Plov and DW Akademie unite Kyrgyz and Tajik journalists in the border region

    Topics are on the table, not under the carpet!

    By cooking and eating with citizens in the region, media makers get a chance to get to know their audience better. What issues are they discussing? What questions do they have?

  • This time, journalists from both countries and members of civil society met near Batken, Kyrgyzstan. For the first time, there were also two reporters from Andijan, Uzbekistan. The country also shares a border with Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. (DW/L. Rahnert)

    Plov and DW Akademie unite Kyrgyz and Tajik journalists in the border region

    Interest from other neighbors

    This time, journalists from both countries and members of civil society met near Batken, Kyrgyzstan. For the first time, there were also two reporters from Andijan, Uzbekistan. The country also shares a border with Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

    Author: Lydia Rahnert


DW recommends

Western tourists killed in Tajikistan attack claimed by IS

Four Western tourists have been killed by a car driver in the Central Asian nation of Tajikistan. The "Islamic State" terror group claimed responsibility for the incident. (30.07.2018)  

Plov and DW Akademie unite Kyrgyz and Tajik journalists in the border region

Journalists and citizens living along the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have a lot in common, food culture for instance. While cooking together, they discuss the issues in the border region. (02.07.2018)  

Related content

Moskau Russland Alexander Sokolov

Russia jails investigative journalist on 'extremism' charges 10.08.2017

Prosecutors had accused the Russian journalist of creating an "extremist" group aimed at overthrowing authorities. But the group had actually called for a referendum for increased transparency from serving officials.

Fokus Europa Türkei Pressefreiheit

Turkey: 'Worst country' for media freedom in 2016 27.12.2016

Turkey jailed more journalists than any other country this year. According to the Turkish Journalists' Association, 148 journalists are currently imprisoned and many media outlets have been shut down.

Montenegro Jahrestag 10. Jahrestag der Unabhängigkeit

Detention of reporter sounds alarm in Montenegro 23.09.2016

International activists have urged the authorities in Montenegro to release reporter Jovo Martinovic, arrested in a crackdown on a drug syndicate. The government claims his arrest has "nothing to do" with journalism.

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 