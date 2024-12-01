Taiwan's Lai says 'war has no winners' as he visits Hawaii

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te, whose country faces a constant threat from China, has urged peace during a US stopover. His trip to Hawaii, which has angered Beijing, comes ahead of a tour to visit Pacific allies.

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te on Saturday kicked off a weeklong tour of the Pacific with a two-day stopover in the US state of Hawaii that has provoked much anger in Beijing, which sees the visit as another sign that Lai is pursuing "separatist" goals.

"Peace is priceless, and war has no winners; we have to fight, fight together to prevent war," Lai said during a visit to the USS Arizona Memorial in Pearl Harbour, which commemorates the Japanese attack that provoked the US' entry into World War II.

Lai's remarks reflect his country's perilous position as China continues to reject its sovereign status, claiming it as Chinese territory.

Lai was gifted a traditional Hawaiian lei Image: Marco Garcia/AP Photo/picture alliance

Much-feted visit

Lai received a red-carpet welcome in Hawaii, the first time a Taiwanese president had been accorded such an honor, according to his office.

He also received a standing ovation ahead of a dinner with US government officials and Taiwanese people resident in the island US state.

In a speech, he said he was "grateful" to the US for helping ensure the success of his trip, during which he will also visit Taiwan's allies the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu and Palau-

The three countries are the only Pacific island nations among the 12 countries that recognize Taiwan's sovereign status.

Taipei's presidential office hailed the US visit as the first time a Taiwanese president was 'given red carpet treatment' Image: Marco Garcia/AP Photo/picture alliance

Beijing's fury

The Chinese government, which has branded Lai a "separatist," has responded to what is his first overseas trip with threats to "resolutely crush" any move toward independence.

In a statement, China's Foreign Ministry said it "strongly condemns" the US for hosting Lai's stopover, adding and that it had "lodged serious protests with the US."

"China will closely follow the developments and take resolute and strong measures to defend our nation's sovereignty and territorial integrity," it said.

Although Washington does not recognize Taiwan diplomatically, it is its most important backer and biggest supplier of arms.

The chairperson of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), which serves as the de facto US Embassy in Taiwan, highlighted the strength of the partnership between Washington and Taipei.

"The opportunity for you to engage with thought leaders, the diaspora's community and state and local leaders is invaluable, and I know will contribute to further strengthening the rock solid US-Taiwan partnership," Laura Rosenberger said in a pre-recorded video played at Saturday's dinner.

