Taiwan's Lai provokes China's ire with planned US visit

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te is to visit US soil during a seven-day trip that he says aims to enhance exchanges with Taiwan's allies. China has slammed the trip as a step toward independence from Beijing.

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te set off on Saturday on a week-long trip to visit partners of his country that will include stopovers on US territory, much to the anger of Beijing.

The trip, Lai's first overseas since taking office, has provoked fierce threats from China, which sees the self-governing democratic island of Taiwan as its territory and opposes any international recognition of its sovereignty.

'New era of values-based democracy'

Lai's trip will see him make stopovers in Hawaii and the US territory of Guam, in addition to visits to partners in the South Pacific, including the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu and Palau.

The US is Taiwan's most important supporter, and is the top benefactor of the island's defense capabilities under the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act, even though Washington has no official diplomatic relations with Taipei.

Lai's trip follows the US's approval of the proposed sale to Taiwan of spare parts for F-16 fighter jets and radar systems, as well as communications equipment. In all, the deals are valued at $385 million (€364 million).

Upon departing, Lai said: "I'd like to thank the US government for adhering to the principles of safety, dignity, comfort and convenience in facilitating the success of this trip," and that the trip "ushered in a new era of values-based democracy."

He said he wanted to "continue to expand cooperation and deepen partnerships with our allies based on the values of democracy, peace and prosperity."

The Marshall Islands, Tuvalu and Palau are the only Pacific island nations among the 12 remaining allies that recognize Taiwan, with China persuading others to drop their support for Taipei by promising aid and investment.

China regularly holds military drills around Taiwan Image: Eastern Theatre Command/REUTERS

Chinese condemnation

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has reiterated that it is against official interactions between the US and Taiwan, including any visits by Taiwanese leaders to US territory.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning described Lai's planned stopover in the US territory of Guam as "separatist actions."

"We have consistently opposed official exchanges between the United States and Taiwan ... and any form of the US condoning and supporting Taiwan independence separatists and their separatist actions," she said on Thursday.

Lai has in the past been branded a "separatist" by China, which has vowed to "resolutely crush" any attempts at gaining independence.

Beijing regularly conducts war games near the island in what is widely seen as an attempt at intimidation.

tj/wmr (AFP, dpa)