 Taiwan′s Foreign Minister says China aiming for ′reunification of their country′ | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 01.09.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DW News

Taiwan's Foreign Minister says China aiming for 'reunification of their country'

More in the Media Center

Es beinhaltet einen rechtefreien Screenshot und ein rechtefreies Agenturbild aus Cumulus. Tags: Es beinhaltet einen rechtefreien Screenshot und ein rechtefreies Agenturbild aus Cumulus. Tags: ukraine, ukraine krieg, ukraine war, tank, panzer, troops, truppen

Six months in: Global consequences of the Ukraine war 24.08.2022

Bildkombo Biden Xi Jinping --- United States President Joe Biden offers remarks remarks at an event on Equal Pay Day to celebrate Womenâs History Month, in the East Room at the White House in Washington, DC, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Credit: Rod Lamkey / CNP --- (220301) -- BEIJING, March 1, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, addresses the opening ceremony of a training program of young and middle-aged officials at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee (National Academy of Governance), March 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

China's president warns the US leader over Taiwan 29.07.2022

China's closeness to Russia casts doubt on the country's suitability as a mediator in the Ukraine crisis.

How suitable is China as a mediator in Ukraine crisis? 07.03.2022

Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose for a photo prior to their talks in Beijing, China, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Putin on Friday arrived in Beijing for the opening of the Winter Olympic Games and talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, as the two leaders look to project themselves as a counterweight to the U.S. and its allies. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Biden and Xi to speak about China's stance on Russia 18.03.2022

Read also

7.8.2022, Taiwan, Kampfflugzeuge des Ostkommandos der chinesischen Volksbefreiungsarmee (PLA) führen während gemeinsamer Kampfübungen um die Insel Taiwan Operationen durch. In der seit Jahrzehnten schwersten Krise um Taiwan haben die USA die chinesische Führung vor einer Eskalation durch gefährliche Missverständnisse gewarnt. Das chinesische Militär konzentrierte sich bei seinen Manövern rund um Taiwan «auf Angriffe auf Ziele an Land und weitreichende Schläge aus der Luft», wie das Ostkommando mitteilte. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

China revealing its plan for Taiwan invasion, island's foreign minister says 01.09.2022

In an exclusive interview with DW, Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said China's growing military aggression toward Taiwan reflects Beijing's future strategy to invade the democratic island.

Military personnel stand next to Harpoon A-84, anti-ship missiles and AIM-120 and AIM-9 air-to-air missiles prepared for a weapon loading drills in front of a F16V fighter jet at the Hualien Airbase in Taiwan's southeastern Hualien county on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Taiwan is staging military exercises to show its ability to resist Chinese pressure to accept Beijing's political control over the island. (AP Photo/Johnson Lai)

How the Ukraine war has pushed Taiwan to better prepare for crises 31.08.2022

Taiwan has beefed up its training of reservists since the Ukraine war started and is raising awareness about the value of civil defense. Experts say new programs can better prepare Taiwanese for potential crises.

August 2, 2022, Taipei, Taipei, Taiwan: US House Speak Nancy Pelosi M with her delegation arrives in Taiwan as she is welcomed by Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu L at Taipei Songshan International Airport, despite serious objections over the visit from China which sees Taiwan, a self-ruled democracy, as its sovereignty. Taipei Taiwan - ZUMAh165 20220802_zih_h165_001 Copyright: xHandoutx/xTaiwanxForeignxMinistrx

Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taiwan despite China warnings 02.08.2022

Nancy Pelosi is the highest-ranking US official to visit the self-governed island in 25 years. China warned of repercussions in a bid to prevent the visit, which is seen in Beijing as support for Taiwan's independence.

In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn exchange gifts with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen during a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Blackburn met with Tsai on Friday, in the second visit by members of Congress since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip earlier this month sharply raised tensions with China. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

US senator meets Taiwanese president as tensions with China rise 26.08.2022

US Senator Marsha Blackburn met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, expressing support for the island. She arrived after visiting Fiji, the Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea.