Taiwan's Foreign Minister says China aiming for 'reunification of their country'

In an exclusive interview with DW, Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said China's growing military aggression toward Taiwan reflects Beijing's future strategy to invade the democratic island.
Taiwan has beefed up its training of reservists since the Ukraine war started and is raising awareness about the value of civil defense. Experts say new programs can better prepare Taiwanese for potential crises.
Nancy Pelosi is the highest-ranking US official to visit the self-governed island in 25 years. China warned of repercussions in a bid to prevent the visit, which is seen in Beijing as support for Taiwan's independence.
US Senator Marsha Blackburn met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, expressing support for the island. She arrived after visiting Fiji, the Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea.
