 Taiwan updates: DW′s Joyce Lee in Taipei | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 04.08.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DW News

Taiwan updates: DW's Joyce Lee in Taipei

More in the Media Center

DW News Asia with Biresh Banerjee, 04 August 2022

DW News Asia with Biresh Banerjee, 04 August 2022 04.08.2022

A soldier stand guard next to a wall of a prison in Olenivka, in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces, eastern Ukraine, Friday, July 29, 2022. Russia and Ukraine accused each other Friday of shelling a prison in a separatist region of eastern Ukraine, an attack that reportedly killed dozens of Ukrainian military prisoners who were captured after the fall of a southern port city of Mariupol in May. (AP Photo)

Ukraine seeks help for POWs held by Russia 04.08.2022

DW News Africa Moderator Tomi Oladipo Artikelbild

DW News Africa with Tomi Oladipo, 29 July 2022 29.07.2022

Title: Ugandans can't buy bread because of the war in Ukraine Teaser: Russia's war in Ukraine is also having an impact across Africa. In Uganda, bread has become very expensive and gasoline hardly affordable. @DW Short title: Uganda: cost of living impacted by war in Ukraine Short title: The war in Ukraine has an impact on Africa. In Uganda, bread has become very expensive and gasoline hardly affordable. @DW DigiVN: http://digivn.dwelle.de/ShowDigiVN?omid=220408-07-0966 Keywords: Uganda, Africa, Russia, Ukraine, conflict, sanctions Author: Mugambwa, Julius

Ugandans can't buy bread because of the war in Ukraine 22.04.2022

More from DW News

People in Sri Lanka remain angry and determined to make sure the new government is held to account

A long road ahead for Sri Lanka 04.08.2022

Freakishly heavy monsoon in southern Pakistan kills hundreds of people and sweeps away villages.

Pakistanis deal with deadly monsoon flooding 04.08.2022

Efforts by authorities in Northeastern China to conserve the tiger show first promising results.

Signs of hope for endangered Siberian tiger 04.08.2022

Chinese military helicopters fly past Pingtan island, one of mainland China's closest point from Taiwan, in Fujian province on August 4, 2022, ahead of massive military drills off Taiwan following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-ruled island. - China's largest-ever military exercises encircling Taiwan kicked off on August 4, in a show of force straddling vital international shipping lanes after a visit to the island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP) (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images)

China-Taiwan: Beijing launches biggest drills in decades 04.08.2022

Read also

Cover photo for the DW Asia Desk’s Hotspot Asia newsletter --- ***NUR für die abgesprochene Verwendung zu benutzen!!!***

Subscribe to the DW Asia newsletter – Your weekly rundown of Asia's top stories 29.07.2022

Every Friday, the DW Asia newsletter delivers compelling news, background and analysis on major topics from around the continent right to your inbox.

DW News Moderatorin Raheela Mahomed (Artikelbild)

Raheela Mahomed 15.03.2022

Raheela Mahomed joined Deutsche Welle in 2021. She has more than a decade of experience as a journalist covering stories across Africa, the Middle East and Europe.

Logo der Firma Google LLC | Verwendung weltweit

France fines Google €500 million in news copyright row 13.07.2021

Google said that the fine "ignores our efforts to reach an agreement." The tech giant now has two months to come up with a proposal on how to compensate France's news publishers.

A participant stands at the OECD headquarters in Paris during the presentation of the Economic Outlook at the 2013 OECD Week on May 29, 2013. AFP PHOTO ERIC PIERMONT (Photo credit should read ERIC PIERMONT/AFP via Getty Images)

OECD warns of delay to global digital tax deal 12.10.2020

The Paris-based OCED has warned that there will be no agreement of a global digital tax this year. The proposal has divided Europe and the US.