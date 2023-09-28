  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Nagorno-Karabakh
Ukraine
Migration
ConflictsTaiwan

Taiwan unveils its first domestically manufactured submarine

September 28, 2023

The self-governing island says it will bolster its defenses and hopes the sub will serve as a deterrence against the Chinese navy. It is only expected to be fully operational in two years.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WuQU
Navy personnel attend Taiwan's domestically-made submarine naming and launching ceremony at CSBC Corp's shipyards in Kaohsiung
Hai Kun measures 80 meters (262 feet) in length and will use a combat system by Lockheed Martin and carry US-made Mark 48 heavyweight torpedoes.Image: Chiang Ying-ying/AP Photo/picture alliance

Taiwan unveiled its first-ever domestically built submarine on Thursday.

President Tsai Ing-wen said building submarines was a crucial military deterrence.

"Even if there are risks, and no matter how many challenges there are, Taiwan must take this step and allow the self-reliant national defense policy to grow and flourish on our land," Tsai said.

It must still undergo sea trials and will not enter service for another two years.

Taiwan's navy has two working submarines bought from the Netherlands in the 1980s. It previously said it had plans to build eight submarines.

Boost to Taiwan's combat capability

Huang Shu-kuang, the convener of Taiwan's Indigenous Defense Submarine program, said he believes a fleet of 10 submarines would make it harder for the Chinese Navy to extend its power in the contested maritime region.

The island's Institute for National Defense and Security Research believes deploying submarines at major chokepoints would be enough to cause problems for China.

"It can disrupt the PLA's attempt to encircle and attack Taiwan from the east and west," the institutes' Jiang Hsin-biao said.

President Tsai Ing-wen, center, poses with the model of submarine prototype during the naming and launching ceremony of domestically-made submarines at CSBC Corp's shipyards in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan
President Tsai Ing-wen, who initiated the plan when she took office in 2016, showed off the first of eight new submarines in the southern city of KaohsiungImage: Chiang Ying-ying/AP Photo/picture alliance

China's defense ministry said Taiwan was "over-rating itself and attempting something impossible."

"No matter how many weapons [they] build or purchase, they cannot stop the general trend of national reunification, nor can they shake the People's Liberation Army's... strong ability to defend national sovereignty," spokesperson Wu Qian said.

China considers Taiwan part of its territory and has stressed it will not hesitate to use force to assert its power over the strait.

Threat from China

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said that Taipei had to strengthen its defenses as it faced with an increased threat from China's military.

"Having a new submarine is one of those strategies. For anyone who questions Taiwan's submarine strategy, I would be a most forceful advocate for Taiwan to acquire submarines because that's needed to deter war from taking place," Wu said.

China has one of the world's largest navies, with nuclear-powered submarines and aircraft carriers.

China-Taiwan conflict: How it could ruin the global economy

lo/ab (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh ride a truck on their way to Kornidzor in Syunik region, Armenia, as thousands flee the region after Baku took control last week
Live

Nagorno-Karabakh: 'Republic' to be dissolved by January 2024

ConflictsSeptember 28, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A Senegalese woman buys fish from a vendor in Casablanca's Medina market

Morocco: A magnet for migrant women?

Morocco: A magnet for migrant women?

MigrationSeptember 27, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Ten-year-old Koonj Hakim sits on a bed writing.

Pakistan: Schools still struggling in flood-hit areas

Pakistan: Schools still struggling in flood-hit areas

EducationSeptember 27, 202303:40 min
More from Asia

Germany

Women clapping while wearing traditional costumes at Oktoberfest in Munich.

Germany: How safe is it for women at Munich's Oktoberfest?

Germany: How safe is it for women at Munich's Oktoberfest?

TravelSeptember 28, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Russian soldiers at a victory day parade in Moscow

'Not against Ukraine': Russian deserters tell their story

'Not against Ukraine': Russian deserters tell their story

PoliticsSeptember 27, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

A woman walks through La Palma airport in Spain with a trolley

Iran: Crackdown on women's rights fuels female brain drain

Iran: Crackdown on women's rights fuels female brain drain

MigrationSeptember 27, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Holding a bullhorn, President Joe Biden joins striking United Auto Workers on the picket line in Van Buren Township, Michigan.

Biden joins picket line in show of support for autoworkers

Biden joins picket line in show of support for autoworkers

PoliticsSeptember 27, 202301:45 min
More from North America
Go to homepage