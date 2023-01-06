  1. Skip to content
Dokumentation " Taiwan - Geschichten aus der digitalen Demokratie"
Image: Arte
Digital WorldTaiwan

Taiwan - The Tale of a Digital Democracy

1 hour ago

For Taiwanese Minister of Digital Affairs Audrey Tang, democracy is itself a technology. This film shines a light on Taiwan’s political history, as well as the country’s contemporary experience of democracy.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LSYC
Dokumentation
Image: Arte


Taiwan deployed innovative technologies in the battle against Covid-19. Minister of Digital Affairs Audrey Tang worked with the tech community and civil society to successfully stem the spread of the virus. This was partly due to citizens’ direct involvement in the solving of political problems. Taiwan is rethinking democracy. Digital applications and new technologies are having a democratizing impact.

 

 

Dokumentation
Image: Arte

A look back at Taiwan’s recent history makes it clear how the World Wide Web plays a crucial role in the fight for democracy. The documentary also focuses on Taiwan’s desire for national sovereignty and civil rights. It also considers the threat posed by China, which views the democratic island of Taiwan as part of the People’s Republic and is pursuing plans to annex the territory.


 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

FRI 20.01.2023 – 01:15 UTC
FRI 20.01.2023 – 04:15 UTC
FRI 20.01.2023 – 18:15 UTC
SAT 21.01.2023 – 12:15 UTC
SAT 21.01.2023 – 15:15 UTC
SUN 22.01.2023 – 19:15 UTC
MON 23.01.2023 – 09:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

MON 23.01.2023 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

