Taiwan thanks US for Howitzer artillery systems

The US approved the potential sale of 155mm M109A6 medium self-propelled Howitzer artillery systems to Taiwan in a deal valued at up to $750 million (Є634 million) on Wednesday.

The package also includes precision guidance kits for munitions, spares, training, ground stations, and upgrades for Taiwan's previous generation of Howitzers.

Taiwan's foreign ministry expressed "sincere gratitude" to the US State Department in a statement, saying it would help maintain "regional peace and stability." The Pentagon notified the Congress of the deal on Wednesday, but it is yet to receive approval.

"Faced with China's continuing military expansion and provocations, our government will boost national defense and security with an unwavering determination to defend people's lives and our free and democratic way of living," the statement said.

Movable Howitzers would enable Taiwan to direct fire at incoming troop ships and shell landing beaches.

US support to Taiwan

Independently-ruled Taiwan is under the threat of invasion from China, especially since President Xi Jinping has ramped up military pressure. Beijing claims ownership of the territory.

The US has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, like most countries. However, Washington is one of Taiwan's most important supporters, and is required to provide the island with means to defend itself due to a congressional act.

Last year, the US had provided Taiwan with drones and coastal missile defenses.

Former US President Donald Trump had increased arms sales to Taiwan, as his relationship with Beijing was strained. While President Biden has been more open towards cooperation with China, he has maintained the previous administration's policies towards Hong Kong, Xinjiang, and Taiwan.

tg/aw (AFP, Reuters)