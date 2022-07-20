Taiwan stages annual military exercises and drills

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The exercises in Taiwan require civilians to seek shelter as authorities aim to prepare their residents in the event of a Chinese invasion.
China views Taiwan as part of its territory and vows to "unify" the democratically-governed island with the mainland, using force if necessary. Tensions between the two sides are running high.
In light of Russia's assault on Ukraine, concerns about China's willingness to attempt a military invasion of Taiwan are running high — especially if Moscow proves victorious.
Japan's Defense Ministry has said Russia's invasion of Ukraine could encourage China to act against Taiwan. Meanwhile, South Korea will ramp up military drills with the United States.
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov has insisted that an agreement on grain exports did not stipulate that Moscow would stop hitting Ukrainian "military targets."
