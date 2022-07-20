 Taiwan stages annual military exercises and drills | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 27.07.2022

DW News

Taiwan stages annual military exercises and drills

The exercises in Taiwan require civilians to seek shelter as authorities aim to prepare their residents in the event of a Chinese invasion.

