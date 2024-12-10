  1. Skip to content
Taiwan

Taiwan says dozens of Chinese military aircraft detected

December 10, 2024

Taiwan said it has detected 47 Chinese military aircraft and 12 warships around the island in the last 24 hours. It called this the highest number since China ramped up war games two months ago.

Taiwan Coast Guard crew monitoring a Chinese coast guard vessel
Taiwan depends on the US for defense supportImage: TAIWAN COAST GUARD/AFP

Taiwan's Defense Ministry said on Tuesday it had detected 47 Chinese military aircraft around the island.

The French AFP news agency cited a senior Taiwanese security source as saying that "nearly 90" Chinese naval and coast guard vessels had been detected in waters along the so-called first island chain, which links Okinawa, Taiwan and the Philippines.

The Defense Ministry said that 47 aircraft and 12 warships were detected in the last 24 hours. It added that this was the largest number of aircraft spotted near the island in a single day in the last two months, which saw an escalation in Chinese war games along the island.

A visit by Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te to the US last week invited more Chinese ire, threatening further escalation. China has been expected to launch military drills around Taiwan in response.

What has led to the latest deployment?

On Monday, Taiwan's Defense Ministry said it was on high alert after spotting Chinese warships and coast guard vessels.

Beijing made no public announcement via its Peoples' Liberation Army (PLA) or state media regarding increased military activity in the East China Sea, Taiwan Strait or South China Sea. But a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman stressed China would "firmly defend" its sovereignty.

The island of Taiwan regards itself as a sovereign nation, but China claims it as part of its own territory. Taiwan is heavily reliant on the US for military support to defend itself against China. 

Lai is an outspoken critic of Chinese incursion, and Beijing has labeled him a "separatist."

China has launched two large-scale military drills around Taiwan since Lai took office and regularly deploys fighter jets and navy ships near the island.

Taiwan is bracing for a second Trump presidency

tg/rmt (AFP, Reuters)