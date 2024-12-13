  1. Skip to content
Taiwan says China's threat toward island evolving

December 13, 2024

Beijing said holding military exercises around Taiwan is its own decision. Taiwan said China's threat to the island and the region has been evolving since 2022.

A Chinese coast guard ship (C) is seen past Taiwan Coast Guard vessels (L and R) in waters east of Taiwan
China has ramped up the deployment of warships and fighter jets around Taiwan over the past two yearsImage: TAIWAN COAST GUARD/AFP

China broke its silence on Friday about military activities around Taiwan, saying it "will not be soft in its fight against independence and for reunification."

Taiwan had raised an alert about a spike in Beijing's military activity around the island on Monday, and activated an emergency response.

About 90 Chinese warships and coast guard vessels took part in the exercises, which included simulating attacks on foreign ships and practising blockading sea routes, a Taiwan security official said Wednesday.

"Whether or not to hold exercises and when to hold them is a matter for us to decide on our own according to our own needs and the situation of the struggle," the Defense Ministry in Beijing said. 

"Regardless of whether or not exercises are held, the People's Liberation Army will not be absent and will not be soft in its fight against independence and for reunification," it added. 

What did Taiwan say about Chinese drills?

Taiwan's Defense Ministry said on Friday China's threat to the region has been evolving since 2022. 

Taipei also said Chinese navy and coast guard ships have returned to China, signaling the end of a massive maritime exercise.

"All the Chinese coast guard went back to China yesterday, thus, although they haven't officially made any announcement, we consider it over," Hsieh Ching-chin, deputy director general of Taiwan's Coast Guard.

China claims self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory and opposes any international recognition of the island.

Taiwan's new President Lai Ching-te is an outspoken critic of Beijing. 

China has labeled him a "separatist."

Lai's recent US visit and call with Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson irked Beijing further.

China has launched two large-scale military drills around Taiwan since Lai took office and regularly deploys fighter jets and navy ships near the island.

Taiwan is bracing for a second Trump presidency

tg/sri (AFP, Reuters)

