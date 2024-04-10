  1. Skip to content
Taiwan picks up the pieces after Typhoon Krathon

Anthony Howard
October 4, 2024

The cleanup is underway in Taiwan after wind and rain from Typhoon Krathon caused major damage across the island. The winds were not as fast as originally forecast, but the system moved unusually slow, leaving time to dump massive amounts of rain.

Similar stories from Taiwan

