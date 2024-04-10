Taiwan picks up the pieces after Typhoon Krathon

Nature and EnvironmentTaiwanTaiwan picks up the pieces after Typhoon KrathonTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentTaiwanAnthony Howard10/04/2024October 4, 2024The cleanup is underway in Taiwan after wind and rain from Typhoon Krathon caused major damage across the island. The winds were not as fast as originally forecast, but the system moved unusually slow, leaving time to dump massive amounts of rain.https://p.dw.com/p/4lQgRAdvertisement