Taiwan marks 10th anniversary of Sunflower Movement

PoliticsTaiwanTaiwan marks 10th anniversary of Sunflower Movement To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsTaiwanJames Chater03/18/2024March 18, 2024A decade ago, students in Taiwan occupied parliament and took to the streets in what became known as the Sunflower Movement. The protests halted a trade pact they feared could leave Taipei vulnerable to Chinese coercion. DW's James Chater reports.https://p.dw.com/p/4dqJ8Advertisement