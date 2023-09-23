Taiwan factory blaze kills 6, including several firefighters

Authorities in southern Taiwan have launched an investigation into the fire and expressed condolences to victims' families. Officials believe that natural gas may have played a role in the deadly event.

A devastating fire and ensuing explosions at a factory in southern Taiwan left at least six people dead and over 100 wounded, officials said Saturday.

What do we know so far?

The blaze ignited late Friday at a manufacturing plant for golf balls in Pingtung County and continued throughout the night.

Among the victims are three firefighters, along with a male and a female employee. An additional five people, including another firefighter, are still stuck at the disaster site as rescuers search for those trapped under the rubble.

Pingtung County Magistrate Chou Chun-mi said in a social media post that a probe has been launched into the tragedy.

"Facing the grief of the family members, I could not say anything except to bow deeply, apologize, and express my deepest condolences," Chou said after meeting the loved ones of those who died.

Taiwan's president visits Pingtung

Taiwanese news outlet Focus Taiwan reported that Taiwanese Interior Minister Lin Yu-chang visited the factory early Saturday.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-went visited a funeral home to remember the firefighters who lost their lives during the blaze Image: Taiwan Presidential Office/REUTERS

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen also expressed her condolences and visited Pingtung. Tsai said an emergency relief facility has been set up to aid those affected by the blaze.

In addition, Taiwanese Premier Chen Chien-jen met injured victims in medical facilities in Pingtung, while promising aid to those impacted by the tragedy.

Taiwanese officials believe natural gas may have played a role in the fires and subsequent blasts.

Fires at factories are not uncommon in heavily industrialized Taiwan. In 2019, Taiwanese site Taiwan News reported that 2 people died after a blaze at a factory in Taichung, located on the west-central part of the island.

wd/jcg (Reuters, AP)