  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Nagorno-Karabakh
Russia's war in Ukraine
Migration
CatastropheTaiwan

Taiwan factory blaze kills 6, including several firefighters

September 23, 2023

Authorities in southern Taiwan have launched an investigation into the fire and expressed condolences to victims' families. Officials believe that natural gas may have played a role in the deadly event.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WioG
Smoke at the golfing equipment factory in Pingtung County where the fires and subsequent explosions occurred
The exact cause of the fire and explosions is still unclearImage: CTI via REUTERS

A devastating fire and ensuing explosions at a factory in southern Taiwan left at least six people dead and over 100 wounded, officials said Saturday.  

What do we know so far?  

The blaze ignited late Friday at a manufacturing plant for golf balls in Pingtung County and continued throughout the night.  

Among the victims are three firefighters, along with a male and a female employee. An additional five people, including another firefighter, are still stuck at the disaster site as rescuers search for those trapped under the rubble. 

Pingtung County Magistrate Chou Chun-mi said in a social media post that a probe has been launched into the tragedy.

"Facing the grief of the family members, I could not say anything except to bow deeply, apologize, and express my deepest condolences," Chou said after meeting the loved ones of those who died.

Taiwan's president visits Pingtung  

Taiwanese news outlet Focus Taiwan reported that Taiwanese Interior Minister Lin Yu-chang visited the factory early Saturday.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen at a funeral home after a fire at a factory in Pingtung County
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-went visited a funeral home to remember the firefighters who lost their lives during the blaze Image: Taiwan Presidential Office/REUTERS

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen also expressed her condolences and visited Pingtung. Tsai said an emergency relief facility has been set up to aid those affected by the blaze.

In addition, Taiwanese Premier Chen Chien-jen met injured victims in medical facilities in Pingtung, while promising aid to those impacted by the tragedy.    

Taiwanese officials believe natural gas may have played a role in the fires and subsequent blasts.

Fires at factories are not uncommon in heavily industrialized Taiwan. In 2019, Taiwanese site Taiwan News reported that 2 people died after a blaze at a factory in Taichung, located on the west-central part of the island. 

wd/jcg (Reuters, AP)

China-Taiwan conflict: How it could ruin the global economy

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A satellite image shows smoke billowing from a Russian Black Sea Navy HQ after a missile strike, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Sevastopol, Crimea, September 22.
Live

Ukraine updates: Russia-occupied Crimea reports more strikes

ConflictsSeptember 23, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Workers unload bags of rice from the back of a delivery truck

Guinea-Bissau marks 50 rocky years of independence

Guinea-Bissau marks 50 rocky years of independence

PoliticsSeptember 23, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

A banner featuring Aung San Suu Kyi is displayed as protesters take part in a demonstration against the military coup in front of the National League for Democracy (NLD) office in Yangon

Myanmar's new reality without Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar's new reality without Aung San Suu Kyi

PoliticsSeptember 22, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

A man wearing a yarmulke - seen from above

German media report on fake Jewish organizations

German media report on fake Jewish organizations

SocietySeptember 23, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Rescue boat carrying migrants moves along the shore of the Italian island of Lampedusa.

Thousands of migrants arrive on Lampedusa

Thousands of migrants arrive on Lampedusa

MigrationSeptember 23, 202303:29 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Mohammed bin Salman, Narendra Modi und Joe Biden shake hands at the G20.

New India-EU trade route: Bringing the Gulf states closer?

New India-EU trade route: Bringing the Gulf states closer?

PoliticsSeptember 23, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Rupert Murdoch holding the British Newpaper The Sun

Rupert Murdoch built a right-wing media empire

Rupert Murdoch built a right-wing media empire

PoliticsSeptember 23, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

An official of the Brazilian Institute of the Environment (IBAMA) is seen on the right with his back towards the camera, his green T-shirt displaying the yellow IBAMA lettering. In the background several indigenous people and huts with thatched roofs are visible.

Protecting Brazil's Amazon rainforest, one tree at a time

Protecting Brazil's Amazon rainforest, one tree at a time

Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 20, 202302:19 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage