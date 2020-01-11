Taiwan election: President Tsai leads early vote count

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen was poised to secure a second term after early results in Saturday's presidential election showed the incumbent emerge with a strong lead.

With over half of all votes counted, unofficial live tallies in Taiwanese media had the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate with around 58% of the vote.

Tsai's main rival, Han Kuo-yu of the China-friendly Nationalist party (KMT) party, was has pulled in 38% of votes.

Candidate James Soong of the conservative People First Party was polling at 4%.

Tsai, 63, positioned herself as protector of democracy and sovereignty on the self-governing island, where 19 million people are registered to vote. She is widely expected to win a second four-year term.

Han, a 62-year-old populist mayor of the port city of Kaohsiung, ran on a platform of improving the Taiwanese economy by building a better relationship with the mainland.

Taiwan has had de facto independence from China since 1949, but Beijing considers it part of its own territory and has vowed to retake the island, even by force if it deems necessary. Beijing has increased pressure for unification since Tsai took power in 2016.

China eyes Hong Kong approach

Chinese President Xi Xinping has said that the "one country, two systems" approach used in its relations with Hong Kong is also the best approach for Taiwan.

But China's response to pro-democracy protests in nearby Hong Kong has only increased anti-China sentiment in Taiwan and has given Tsai a significant boost in support.

Eager to see Tsai go, China has provided campaign funds and mobilized support on social media for the KMT candidate.

Just days before the election, Taiwan passed legislation designed to limit Chinese meddling in the election.

The DPP currently holds a parliamentary majority, the party's first, which it is expected to retain in this election.

